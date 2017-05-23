Yarnell Man And His Son Accused Of Attempted Church Theft

Christopher Perkins, left, and Michael Perkins
Credit Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

Yavapai County authorities say a man and his son have been arrested for allegedly trying to steal cash from a church donation box in Yarnell.

County Sheriff's officials said Monday that 40-year-old Christopher Perkins and his 19-year-old son Michael Perkins are being held on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage.

They say the two Yarnell residents were arrested Saturday after a search warrant was executed at the men's home and deputies found a crow bar, bolt cutters and clothing seen on security video at the Shrine of the Mountain Church.

Sheriff's officials say both men deny any involvement in the attempted theft on May 4.

They say thieves forced open the same church's donation box in late January or early February and stole several hundred dollars.

