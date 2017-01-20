Bill Creating Felony For US Flag Theft Advances In Senate

By Jan 20, 2017
Getty Images

A bill making it a felony to steal a U.S. flag being flown displayed or flown from a flagpole has won approval from a split Arizona Senate committee.

Testing Finds No Cases Of Wildlife Disease

By Jan 20, 2017
www.arizona-leisure.com

Arizona officials say they still haven't found any sign of a deadly wildlife neurological disease in the state after testing of hundreds of samples from the latest hunting seasons.

Heavy Snow and Dangerous Driving Conditions Expected in Northern Arizona

By Jan 19, 2017
ADOT

Heavy snow is expected across northern Arizona as back-to-back storms hit the region. State and local officials say drivers should be prepared for hazardous conditions. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


Scott Thybony Commentary: 'Stone Woman'

By Jan 19, 2017
NPS Photo by Scott Hansen

KNAU commentator Scott Thybony has – for decades – pursued an interest in sacred places of the wider Four Corners region. And it was on a trek to a Buddhist meditation center in Colorado that he realized just how well Zen and mountains go together. In his latest Canyon Commentary, Thybony delves into the mystic with the story of Stone Woman … and the reason for snow. 


Wintry Trifecta on the Way!

By Jan 18, 2017

A series of strong and cold Pacific storms will take aim at Arizona over coming days. The first in the series will quickly enter Thursday spreading rain and snow across the region. Snow will accumulate with the first storm down to 5500', especially Thursday night into early Friday. The second storm is due Friday evening into early Saturday. This storm will be colder and wetter with more snow piling up down to 5000' or even lower. A lull in storms is expected Saturday evening through Sunday before the final storm enters early Monday.

Another Settlement For Navajo Nation Abandoned Mines Cleanup

By Jan 18, 2017
Joshua Lott for The New York Times

 

The federal government has reached another settlement for cleanup work at abandoned uranium mines across the Navajo Nation.

Ducey Road Cash Grab Risks Fight In Legislature

By Jan 18, 2017
Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to again take state gas tax money intended to help cities and counties build and repair roads for other uses is getting a cold reception in the Legislature.

Earth Notes: Climate Modeling

By Jan 18, 2017
Michael Collier

Climate experts tell us our planet will get warmer and sea levels will rise, and extreme weather will occur more often and with greater intensity. They predict that some places will get wetter and others more arid, that ice will melt and currents shift.


Former AZ Governor Janet Napolitano Hospitalized for Cancer Complications

By Jan 17, 2017
Politico

The University of California says President Janet Napolitano, a former U.S. Homeland Security secretary, is undergoing treatment for cancer and is hospitalized with complications.

 

ADEQ to Test for Lead in School Drinking Water Statewide

By Jan 17, 2017

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality plans to test for lead in the drinking water of more than a thousand schools across the state.

Pages

The latest news & stories from NPR

Scott Thybony's Canyon Commentaries
Scott Thybony’s Canyon Commentaries enhance our understanding of the Southwest region through vibrant storytelling and thoughtful reflection. SCOTT'S RECENT POSTS...