Navajo Nation Requests Official Membership in the United Nations

By Feb 3, 2017
Navajo Nation Council Office of the Speaker

The United Nations doesn’t allow indigenous tribes to be official members. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the Navajo Nation recently sent a delegation to New York City to press the U.N. for full inclusion. 


GOP-Backed Proposal Would Tighten Voter Initiative Methods

By Feb 3, 2017
Charlie Leight/The Republic

Legislation backed by a Republican state lawmaker would tighten requirements for paid workers when they're collecting voter signatures to qualify an initiative or referendum for the ballot.

Navajo, Hopi Nations Oppose Possible Closure Of Power Plant

By Feb 3, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

The Navajo and Hopi tribes joined forces to oppose the proposed closure of a coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona.

Ducey Appoints Beth Castro To Trade Commission

By Feb 3, 2017
Arizona Governor's Office

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed Beth Castro, the daughter of former Gov. Raul Castro, to the Arizona-Mexico Commission's board of directors.

AZ Attorney General Warns of 'Can You Hear Me' Scam

By Feb 2, 2017

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning of a robocall scam where a voice asks “can you hear me?”.

AZ Bill Would Pull State Out of Refugee Program

By Feb 2, 2017
Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press

Arizona legislators are considering a bill that would pull the state out of the refugee resettlement program. 

AZ Lawmakers Push for New U.S. Circuit Court

By Feb 2, 2017

State Republican Senators Jeff Flake and John McCain are once again trying to move Arizona out of the jurisdiction of the U.S. 9th circuit court of appeals. 

House Resolution Would Repeal Drilling Rules in National Parks

By Feb 2, 2017
Steve Keller/dreamstime.com

State Republican Congressman Paul Gosar has introduced a House resolution to roll back regulations on oil and gas drilling in national parks. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


Senate Panel Approves Guns In Public Buildings Bill

By Feb 2, 2017

A divided Senate panel dominated by Republicans has advanced a proposal to allow concealed-carry permit holders to carry guns into some public buildings.

 

Sen. McCain Closing Longtime Office In Prescott

By Feb 2, 2017

Sen. John McCain plans to close his district office in Prescott at the end of next month and start holding more frequent mobile office hours across northern Arizona.

