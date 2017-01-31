Arizona Sends Out 580,000 Incorrect Tax Forms

By 1 hour ago
Ken Reid/ Photolibrary/ Getty Images

The state of Arizona sent incorrect statements of refunds received last year to about 580,000 taxpayers, a mistake that could cause them to file inaccurate tax returns this year.

Affordable Care Act Repeal Could Put Tribal Healthcare at Risk

By 6 hours ago
Courtesy

A bipartisan group of lawmakers says repealing the Affordable Care Act would have detrimental effects on Native American healthcare. They’re concerned it would nullify the separate Indian Health Care Improvement Act. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


Earth Notes: Controlling Kochia in the West

By Sonya Daw 6 hours ago
Scott Abella

In dry, disturbed soil throughout the West, a weedy invader from Eurasia has gained a tenacious foothold. Kochia scoparia, also called poor man’s alfalfa, has slender, gray-green leaves that turn an ornamental orange in autumn. Despite control efforts, this weed springs back relentlessly thanks to its bountiful seed bank.


Application Period Set For GC River Trip Permits

By 19 hours ago
National Park Service

The National Park Service will begin accepting applications February 1st for noncommercial river trip permits through the Grand Canyon. 

Civil Rights Restored to Sedona Sweat Lodge Operator

By 19 hours ago
CNN

A judge in Arizona on Tuesday restored the voting rights of a self-help author convicted in the deaths of three people following a 2009 sweat lodge ceremony in northern Arizona.

 

Arizonans May Be Eligible For Western Union Restitution

By 20 hours ago

As many as 10,000 Arizonans may be eligible for restitution from Western Union after the settlement of a lawsuit. 

Arizona Hitchhiker Steals Vehicle Of Helpful Motorist

By Jan 31, 2017

A hitchhiker is accused of stealing the vehicle of an Arizona man who stopped to help him and buy him breakfast.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the 69-year-old motorist was driving south of Sedona on Friday when he spotted the hitchhiker, who looked like he spent the night outside.

Arizona Senate Panel Passes Measures Targeting Undocumented Immigrants

By Jan 31, 2017
Wikipedia

A Senate committee has advanced a measure barring judges from giving sentencing breaks to immigrants in the country illegally and making them ineligible for parole.

Study: Managed Wildfires a Mixed Success for Ponderosa Pine Forests

By Jan 31, 2017
Tom Brown, USFS Coconino National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service allowed fire to burn more than 73,500 acres in northern Arizona last year. New research examines how well these “managed wildfires” restore healthy, historic conditions to ponderosa pine forests.  


Arizona Democratic Lawmakers Push Gender Discrimination Laws

By Jan 30, 2017
Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records

Democrats in the Arizona Legislature want the state's civil rights laws amended to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or veteran status.

