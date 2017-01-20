A series of strong and cold Pacific storms will take aim at Arizona over coming days. The first in the series will quickly enter Thursday spreading rain and snow across the region. Snow will accumulate with the first storm down to 5500', especially Thursday night into early Friday. The second storm is due Friday evening into early Saturday. This storm will be colder and wetter with more snow piling up down to 5000' or even lower. A lull in storms is expected Saturday evening through Sunday before the final storm enters early Monday.