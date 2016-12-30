Arizona Supreme Court Refuses To Block Minimum Wage Boost

By Dec 30, 2016

The Arizona Supreme Court has refused to temporarily block a minimum wage boost approved by voters that affects hundreds of thousands of low-wage workers.

Two Storms To Bring Rain To Much Of Arizona, Snow To Flagstaff

By Dec 30, 2016
National Weather Service, Flagstaff

Two winter storms are expected to bring rainfall throughout much of Arizona over the weekend and snow to higher elevations in the southern and northern portion of the state.

The National Weather Service says the first storm is forecast for late Friday or early Saturday, while a colder system is expected to arrive about 24 hours later.

In all, the storms are expected to bring about a quarter of an inch of rain to Phoenix and Tucson and a few inches of snow to Flagstaff.

Brain Food: Naming Asteroids

By Dec 29, 2016
Getty Images

Bach and Mozart have one. ZZ Top has one. And of course all of The Beatles have them. They are asteroids.


President Obama Designates Bears Ears National Monument

By Dec 28, 2016
Salt Lake Tribune

President Barack Obama has designated two new national monuments in Utah and Nevada at sites that have become key flashpoints over public land in the U.S. West.

Polygamous Leader Seth Jeffs Set For Change Of Plea Hearing

By Dec 28, 2016
AP Photo

Another high-ranking polygamous group leader appears ready to take a plea deal in a multimillion dollar food-stamp fraud case.

Seth Jeffs has a change of plea hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning in Salt Lake City. He runs the group's South Dakota compound and is a brother of the sect's imprisoned leader, Warren Jeffs.

Last week, fellow defendant John Wayman agreed to a plea deal that secured his release from jail after six months.

Appeals Upholds Dismissal Of Child Welfare Workers Lawsuit

By Dec 28, 2016
David Wallace/The Arizona Republic

A state appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by five former Arizona child welfare workers who were fired amid an agency scandal.

Sheriff Joe Arpaio Wants Jury To Decide His Contempt case

By Dec 28, 2016
AP Photo

Sheriff Joe Arpaio wants a jury to decide whether he should be convicted of a criminal contempt-of-court charge for disobeying a court order in a racial profiling case.

Earth Notes: Drones in the Woods

By Michele James Dec 28, 2016
Michele James

An exciting tool is providing a new way to better determine the effectiveness of restoration projects in northern Arizona forests. 


Chief Deputy: Family Rescue 'Christmas miracle'

By Dec 26, 2016
HUBWILLSON/COURTESY PHOTO

An Arizona sheriff's official says it's "a Christmas miracle" that searchers found a Pennsylvania woman and her family stranded in a snowy Arizona forest after their vehicle got stuck before a severe winter storm hit the area.

Christmas Eve Winter Storm

By Dec 22, 2016

                                                

A potent winter storm will move into Arizona on Saturday. Rain and snow will move into western AZ during the morning hours and spread across entire State during the afternoon. Snow will fall down to valley floors Saturday night. In addition very windy conditions will cause blizzard like conditions at times. 

