Grijalva Says No Grand Canyon National Monument Declaration

By Jan 6, 2017
national-park.com

An Arizona congressman says President Barack Obama has decided against creating a national monument covering areas around Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park.

 

Ex-Arizona Rep. Renzi Set For Release From Prison Saturday

By Jan 6, 2017
Associated Press

Former Arizona Congressman Rick Renzi is scheduled to be released from federal prison Saturday after serving a three-year sentence for corruption, money laundering and other convictions.

Weather and Climate Review for 2016 in Northern Arizona

By Jan 5, 2017

Check out the NWS presentation of 2016 weather year in review.

Navajo Generating Station's Owners Weigh Options

By Jan 5, 2017
USU.EDU

The owners a massive coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona are considering options that include keeping it open but also closing it within the next few years, a spokesman for the plant's operator said Wednesday.

Prosecutors To Decide Whether To Charge Flagstaff Policeman

By Jan 5, 2017
Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun

Authorities say the investigation into a former Flagstaff police officer accused of punching a woman in the face has been completed and been forwarded to county prosecutors for review.

New Solicitor General Named To Replace High Court Appointee

By Jan 5, 2017

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has appointed a new solicitor general to fill the slot vacated when John Lopez IV was appointed to the Arizona Supreme Court.

Brnovich named Dominic Draye to the post on Wednesday. Lopez was named to the high court last month by Gov. Doug Ducey.

Earth Notes: The Epic Migrations of Snow Geese

By Jan 4, 2017
Michael Collier

Every winter, what sounds like a pack of baying hounds fills the air at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico. It’s not dogs, though, but birds—snow geese by the thousands, making loud, nasal, single-syllable honks.


AZ Congressional Delegation Has 2 New Faces

By Jan 3, 2017

Arizona’s congressional delegation was sworn in to office today. Most are returning members with the exception of Democrat Tom O’Halleran and Republican Andy Biggs. 

4 Killed In Plane Crash Near Payson

By Jan 3, 2017

Searchers in Gila County, Arizona, have found four bodies inside the wreckage of a small plane that was reported overdue on a flight from Scottsdale to Telluride, Colorado.

ADOT: Snow Play Led To Traffic Problems In Flagstaff Area

By Jan 3, 2017
Arizona Department of Transportation

Snow play led to traffic problems in the Flagstaff area over the holiday weekend.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say visitors to the Flagstaff area Monday caused extensive traffic delays on U.S. 180 northwest of the Flagstaff as motorists pulled off the road to play in the snow.

