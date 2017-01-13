Proposed Ducey Budget Includes Large Education Spending Increase

By Jan 13, 2017
Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey wants to pump $114 million in new money into K-12 education for initiatives including teacher raises, signing bonuses for low-income school instructors and an expansion of full-day kindergarten.

 

Navajo Amber Alert System Could Soon Be Operational

By Jan 13, 2017

Navajo Nation leaders say the tribe is making progress on a public emergency alert system that can broadcast Amber Alerts and other notifications across the expansive reservation.

Navajo Family Members Found Dead in New Mexico

By Jan 13, 2017
Jim Thompson / Albuquerque Journal

Navajo Nation officials say two sisters and their three young daughters who were found dead in New Mexico were originally from the Arizona community of Red Valley.

 

Thorpe Bill Aimed at Denying In-State Tuition to DREAMers

By Jan 13, 2017
Howard Fischer / Capitol Media Services

A Republican lawmaker is targeting Arizona colleges and universities that violate state law with a new proposal that would penalize them with the loss of 10 percent of their state funding.

 

 

Officials ID Trooper Shot and Wounded On I-10

By Jan 13, 2017
Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via AP

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials have identified the trooper who was shot and wounded along Interstate 10 west of Phoenix.

 

Snow-Play Traffic Delays Expected in Flagstaff Over Holiday Weekend

By Jan 13, 2017
Ryan Heinsius

Traffic delays are expected along U.S. 180 near Flagstaff over the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend as people leave snow-play locations to return to the northern Arizona city.

Bureau of Indian Education Sued Over School Conditions

By Jan 12, 2017
Bureau of Indian Affairs

A new federal lawsuit says U.S. Bureau of Indian Education schools are chronically understaffed, lack systems to provide special education and have a deficient curriculum.

 

 

Lawmakers Consider Statewide Texting-While-Driving Ban

By Jan 12, 2017
Arizona Republic

A new proposal that would ban texting while driving has emerged in the Arizona Senate. This time, the yearly effort may have a chance with the departure of former Senate President Andy Biggs and a new Republican champion.

Kingman Man Arrested for 2015 Real Estate Agent Murder

By Jan 12, 2017

A Kingman man is in custody in connection with the death of a real estate agent missing since June 2015.

President Obama's Farewell Address

By Jan 11, 2017
Reuters/John Gress

President Obama last night gave his farewell address to the nation. It’s a tradition established by the country’s first president, George Washington. Here is President Obama’s speech in its entirety.

Pages

The latest news & stories from NPR

Scott Thybony's Canyon Commentaries
Scott Thybony’s Canyon Commentaries enhance our understanding of the Southwest region through vibrant storytelling and thoughtful reflection. SCOTT'S RECENT POSTS...