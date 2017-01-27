Navajo Nation Delays Vote on Name Change

By Jan 27, 2017

The Navajo Nation Council has agreed to delay voting on a bill that would change the tribe’s official name to the Diné Nation.

ADOT Considers Reversible Lanes on I-17

By Jan 27, 2017
KTVK

Arizona Department of Transportation officials are considering adding reversible lanes to a section of Interstate 17 between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point.   

Ducey Praises School Choice Advocates As Voucher Bill Awaits

By Jan 27, 2017
Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday praised school choice advocates gathered at the Capitol and then defended state funding to private schools that critics say siphons cash from public schools.

Trump Voters Thrilled With Promised Action On Border Wall

By Jan 27, 2017
Cronkite News

President Donald Trump's announcement that he is taking steps toward building a U.S.-Mexico border wall was welcome news for voters who say they're glad he is following through on one of his biggest campaign promises.

Trump renewed his vow Wednesday about the wall and increased immigration enforcement.

Peggy Davis, whose cattle ranch near Tombstone, Arizona, is about 25 miles north of the border, was thrilled.

She says stretches of the Arizona border with Mexico desperately need more barriers but a wall alone won't stop illegal crossings.

The Flagstaff Women's March: From Behind The Lens

By Jan 27, 2017
Dawn Kish

Saturday marks one week since millions of people joined, perhaps, the largest demonstration in American history. The Women’s March on Washington went far beyond the nation’s capital, as hundreds of similar rallies took place around the world, including northern Arizona. Thousands of people turned out for sister marches in Sedona, Prescott, and Flagstaff. Award-winning photographer Dawn Kish captured the scene, as a sea of pink overflowed a snow-packed downtown Flagstaff. Kish joined Arizona Public Radio's Aaron Granillo to discuss witnessing the event, from behind the lens.


USGS: Uranium Levels in Grand Canyon Spring Not Linked to Nearby Mine

By Jan 27, 2017
Donald Bills, USGS

A new study from the U.S. Geological Survey shows uranium in Pigeon Spring, north of the Grand Canyon, is likely not related to a nearby mine. The research is part of a larger effort to understand the impacts of uranium mining in the region.


Storm Makes the Record Book

By Jan 26, 2017

The latest storms that delivered  37 inches of snow in Flagstaff over seven days is the 10th snowiest storm cycle in Flagstaff dating back to 1899. It was also the largest snow storm in seven years. The National Weather Service records "excessive storms," which are defined by a period of time when measurable snowfall occurs on consecutive days, leading to 25 inches or greater accumulation by the time the snowfall ends.

Phoenix Mayor Criticizes President Trump's Executive Orders

By Jan 26, 2017
Associated Press

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton is calling President Donald Trump's executive orders on the U.S.-Mexico border wall and immigration enforcement "a divisive attack on Latinos in Phoenix and around the country."

Navajo Nation Council Approves $242K For Emergency Services

By Jan 26, 2017
Navajo Times/file photo

The Navajo Nation Council has approved $242,000 for emergency response services after recent heavy snow on the vast reservation.

 

Brain Food: Mass Extinction Theory Lacks Support

By Jan 26, 2017
Don Davis/NASA

Scientists are dismissing a popular theory about mass extinction since the last ice age. The Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis contends an asteroid hit Earth 13,000 years ago changing the climate instantly and dramatically. Scott Anderson, a paleoecologist at Northern Arizona University, is part of an international research team that looked for evidence to support this explanation, but didn't find any.


Pages

The latest news & stories from NPR

Scott Thybony's Canyon Commentaries
Scott Thybony’s Canyon Commentaries enhance our understanding of the Southwest region through vibrant storytelling and thoughtful reflection. SCOTT'S RECENT POSTS...