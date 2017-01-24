Navajo President Condemns Trump DAPL Executive Order

By 11 hours ago
Rick Abasta / Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye says he opposes President Trump’s recent executive orders approving the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines. 

Navajo Nation Declares State of Emergency Following Storms

By 16 hours ago
File photo

The Navajo Nation has declared a state emergency. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the recent wave of winter storms has created dangerous travel conditions throughout the reservation. 

  

Elevated Uranium Levels Near Grand Canyon Likely Due To Natural Source

By 18 hours ago
Donald Bills, USGS

A federal agency says elevated levels of uranium found in a spring on the northern edge of Grand Canyon National Park is likely due to a natural source of the radioactive element and not related to an inactive mine.

Earth Notes: Western Explorer Almon Thompson

By 22 hours ago
U.S. Geological Survey Photographic Collection

Writer Wallace Stegner once claimed that exploration of the West by European-Americans began with Lewis and Clark and ended with Almon Thompson.


Heavy Snow Creates High Avalanche Danger on the San Francisco Peaks

By Jan 24, 2017
Arizona Snowbowl

More than seven feet of snow has fallen in recent days in the upper elevations of the San Francisco Peaks. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, it’s created dangerous avalanche conditions in the backcountry.


Winter Storms Bring Three Feet of Snow to Northern Arizona

By Jan 24, 2017
Josh Biggs

The Flagstaff area got about three feet of snow in the last six days as several storms barreled across northern Arizona.

Insurers Pushing Bill Cutting Required Auto Glass Coverage

By Jan 24, 2017

Insurance companies are pushing legislation that would remove a requirement that they replace broken auto glass for free to customers who buy full coverage auto policies.

Arizona Historian and Author Jack August Dies

By Jan 23, 2017
Tom Tingle/Arizona Republic

Arizona historian and author Jack August has died at age 63.

School Closures and Winter Driving Conditions in Northern Arizona

By & Jan 23, 2017
12 News

Another winter storm is expected to drop more snow in northern Arizona and bring rain and colder temperatures to the Phoenix metro area.

AZGFD: Arizona Deer Still Free of Chronic Wasting Disease

By Jan 23, 2017
Steve Hillebrand, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

A disease fatal to deer and elk has struck herds in some western states. But Chronic Wasting Disease hasn’t yet arrived in Arizona, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.


