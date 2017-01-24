Winter Storms Bring Three Feet of Snow to Northern Arizona

The Flagstaff area got about three feet of snow in the last six days as several storms barreled across northern Arizona.

Snow piles up during a recent storm on the Flagstaff campus of Northern Arizona University.
Credit Josh Biggs

The National Weather Service reports that Flagstaff-area locations got between 30 and 40 inches of snow, including 35.7 inches at the Flagstaff airport.

According to the weather service's Flagstaff office, that official reading for the city is its 12th greatest for a six-day event. The record is 63.9 inches ending on Feb. 7, 1901.

Forecasters say cold conditions and scattered snow showers will continue through Tuesday, particularly over higher terrain and along the Mogollon Rim.

Colder air has moved into the region behind the storm system.

In southern Arizona, a freeze warning is been issued Wednesday morning for the Tucson area and parts of Pinal County.

