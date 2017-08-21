Trump To Visit Marine Base In Yuma Before Phoenix Rally

By 14 minutes ago

Credit CNN

The White House says President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit a Marine Corps base in Arizona along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump is set to visit Marine Air Station Yuma on Tuesday afternoon before he travels to Phoenix to hold a rally.

Yuma's location along the U.S.-Mexico border touches on one of Trump's signature issues: his call for putting up a border wall to stem illegal immigration from Mexico.

The rally in Phoenix will take place at the city's convention center. Trump tweeted about the event last week with a link for ticket availability.

The president has been holding campaign-style events in Trump-friendly areas since he took office. The rally will be his first in the West.

