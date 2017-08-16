Trump To Rally Supporters Next Tuesday In Phoenix

By 1 hour ago

Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Phoenix, Arizona July
Credit Thomson Reuters

President Donald Trump plans to rally supporters in Phoenix next week.

Trump's campaign announced the event Wednesday — a day after the president blamed "both sides" for weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and counter-demonstrators.

The campaign says the Aug. 22 rally will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The president has been holding campaign-style events in Trump-friendly areas since he took office. Next week's rally will be Trump's first in the West.

Trump told Fox News in an interview this week that he may pardon Joe Arpaio, the former Phoenix-area sheriff who recently was convicted in federal court.

A federal judge ruled in 2013 that Arpaio's officers had racially profiled Latinos. Critics say a pardon would amount to an endorsement of racism.

Tags: 
President Trump
Phoenix
Joe Arpaio

Related Content

As Trump Considers Arpaio Pardon, Critics Call Out President

By Aug 15, 2017
Associated Press

President Donald Trump says he may grant a pardon to former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his recent conviction in federal court, prompting outrage among critics who say the move would amount to an endorsement of racism.

Trump Super PAC Founder Joins Kelli Ward's Campaign

By Aug 11, 2017
Kelli Ward

A political operative who helped raise millions of dollars to support President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign is joining the U.S. Senate campaign of former Arizona state Sen. Kelli Ward.

Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio Says He Isn't Seeking Trump's Pardon

By Aug 10, 2017
Getty

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Arizona says he isn't asking President Donald Trump to pardon his misdemeanor conviction for defying a judge's order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.