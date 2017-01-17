Trooper Was Shot By Driver Who Caused Rollover

Authorities say an Arizona state trooper who was beaten and shot while responding to a traffic collision on Interstate 10 was attacked by a Mexican man who was responsible for the one-vehicle rollover.

Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Frank Milstead spoke during a Monday press conference about the attack on a DPS trooper.
Credit Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic

Department of Public Safety Director Frank Milstead says Leonard Penuelas-Escobar opened fire on Trooper Edward Andersson early Thursday after the officer had stopped on the interstate and set up flares in a bid to get motorists to slow down.

Milstead says Penuelas-Escobar uttered something unrecognizable in Spanish before shooting Andersson and beating his head on the ground.

A passing motorist stopped, retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and fatally shot Penuelas-Escobar after he refused to stop attacking Andersson.

Andersson has since been released from the hospital.

Penuelas-Escobar's girlfriend, Vanessa Monique Lopez-Ruiz, was killed in the rollover crash.

