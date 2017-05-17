Study Shows Millions in Subsidies Required to Keep NGS Open

By 7 minutes ago

A new study shows keeping the Navajo Generating Station open would require significant subsides from taxpayers or electricity customers. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

The Navajo Generating Station near Page is slated to close in 2019.
Credit Michael Friberg/Propublica


The report was produced by the independent think tank the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. It estimates it’ll cost more than $400 million to operate NGS through 2019. Keeping it open until 2030, as tribal officials want, could require a nearly $2.5 billion dollar bailout.

Study author David Schlissel says shuttering NGS is the most viable option because coal prices have dropped significantly.

"The market for power from coal plants has changed dramatically in the last three to five, six years," he says. "Coal is no longer the cheapest source of power. Power produced from natural gas plants is cheaper in many places, and wind and solar are increasingly competitive."

Schlissel says those factors aren’t likely to change in the near future.

The plant’s owners recently voted to close it in 2019 because it’s no longer economical in the competitive energy market. The decision threatens more than 800 jobs and revenue for the Navajo and Hopi Nations.

Tags: 
Local News
Navajo Generating Station
Navajo Nation
Hopi
U.S. Department of the Interior
Jobs
economy
coal

Related Content

Navajo Coal Plant Closure Would Allow Cheaper Options

By Feb 20, 2017
www.power-eng.com/

The impending closure of a coal-fired utility plant on the Navajo Nation will save millions of dollars by allowing the Central Arizona Project to buy power cheaper on the open market, officials said.

Navajo, Hopi Nations Oppose Possible Closure Of Power Plant

By Feb 3, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

The Navajo and Hopi tribes joined forces to oppose the proposed closure of a coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona.

Navajo Generating Station's Owners Weigh Options

By Jan 5, 2017
USU.EDU

The owners a massive coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona are considering options that include keeping it open but also closing it within the next few years, a spokesman for the plant's operator said Wednesday.

AZ Coal Plant Experiments with Burning Wood from Forest Restoration

By Dec 9, 2016
Melissa Sevigny

Forests in northern Arizona have a problem: massive piles of wood chips left behind from thinning projects. They can’t stay in the forest because of the fire danger and there’s no local market for them. But they have to go somewhere. A new experiment is testing the idea of burning them along with coal to generate electricity. It’s not easy to do, but if contractors can sell wood chips to power plants, that could speed up forest restoration.


AZ Coal Plant Will Test Burning Biomass to Accelerate Forest Restoration

By Jul 13, 2016
Salt River Project

Arizona’s first attempt to generate electricity with a mix of biomass and coal will take place later this year, using debris from forest thinning projects in northern Arizona.