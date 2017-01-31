Study: Managed Wildfires a Mixed Success for Ponderosa Pine Forests

By 1 hour ago

The U.S. Forest Service allowed fire to burn more than 73,500 acres in northern Arizona last year. New research examines how well these “managed wildfires” restore healthy, historic conditions to ponderosa pine forests.  

Credit Tom Brown, USFS Coconino National Forest


Scientists with Northern Arizona University’s Ecological Restoration Institute examined 10 large burned areas on the Coconino and Kaibab national forests. Ecologist David Huffman says managers allowed these areas to burn during the last decade to meet multiple restoration goals.

“Wildfire is difficult to control and manage for precise effects—sort of a blunt tool,” he says. “So we need to understand what it’s doing out there in terms of changing forest structure.”

The study found moderate-severity fires met two-thirds of the restoration goals. This was the only type of fire that restored tree density and canopy cover to historic conditions.

But moderate-severity fires only covered 12 percent of the landscape studied. Most of the landscape burned with low-severity fires. Huffman says these fires are not as effective, but there’s less risk they’ll get out of control.

The study was funded by the U.S. Forest Service. The paper appears in the journal Forest Ecology and Management.

Tags: 
wildfire
forest fire
forest
forest restoration
Forest Service
Coconino National Forest
Kaibab National Forest
NAU
Ecological Restoration Institute
Local News
Science and Innovation

Related Content

Musical Collaboration Explores Wildfire in Northern Arizona Forests

By Sep 23, 2016
Melissa Sevigny

The Flagstaff Festival of Science begins today and this year the theme is “the science of change.” Two local artists have teamed up to create a musical experience about wildfire and climate change. Shawn Skabelund is a sculptor and Janice ChenJu Chiang is a pianist. Together they’ve planned a piano concert that takes place in a room transformed into a forest.


AZ Coal Plant Experiments with Burning Wood from Forest Restoration

By Dec 9, 2016
Melissa Sevigny

Forests in northern Arizona have a problem: massive piles of wood chips left behind from thinning projects. They can’t stay in the forest because of the fire danger and there’s no local market for them. But they have to go somewhere. A new experiment is testing the idea of burning them along with coal to generate electricity. It’s not easy to do, but if contractors can sell wood chips to power plants, that could speed up forest restoration.


Proposed Fossil Creek Management Plan Open for Public Comment

By Dec 7, 2016
Melissa Sevigny

The U.S. Forest Service has invited the public to comment on a proposed plan to manage visitor access to Fossil Creek. It’s meant to protect the unique ecology of the popular swimming spot.

Carbon Offsets Could Help Fund Forest Restoration in Northern Arizona

By Aug 4, 2016
Salt River Project

Two students at Northern Arizona University have developed a first-of-its-kind methodology for calculating the carbon stored in forests. They want to use it to generate funds for restoration.