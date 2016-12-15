State Panel Unveils School Funding Proposals

By Dec 15, 2016

Credit Getty Images

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is praising the work of a panel that looked at ways to overhaul the state's complex school funding formula, saying they laid a roadmap for change in the coming years.

But the governor acknowledged that with that plan comes the need to boost funding beyond what the state can afford. He says he will add additional money in next month's state budget proposal while also championing change that will help boost the results in the classroom.

The report released Wednesday by the governor's Classrooms First Initiative Council recommends replacing the state's current K-12 school funding formula with a single simplified formula for all public schools and allocating funds using a lump-sum formula. The council also recommends consolidating property tax rates and reducing reliance on property tax overrides.

Another key recommendation is an across-the-board teacher salary increase to address the shortage of classroom instructors.

Ducey says he'll lay out the next steps in next month's State of the State address.

Tags: 
Governor Doug Ducey
education funding
schools

Related Content

Electric Car Factory To Open In Arizona

By Nov 30, 2016
Capitol Media Services/Howard Fischer

An electric car maker is opening a new manufacturing plant near Casa Grande.

Pay Raises Take Effect as Prop 123 Funds Begin to Arrive in School Districts

By Jul 8, 2016
The Arizona Republic

Funds from the education spending initiative, Proposition 123, began flowing to state school districts last week. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, pay raises have taken effect for many teachers and staff members.


Gov. Ducey To Dedicate Memorial Park For Fallen Hotshots

By Nov 29, 2016
www.naspd.org

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to dedicate a long-awaited memorial for the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who perished in a wildfire three years ago.

Arizona Governor Announces Changes In Ranks Of Senior Staff

By Sep 9, 2016
AP Photo

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has announced changes in his senior staff, including the departure and replacement of one of his top-ranking aides.

Arizonans Weigh Pros and Cons of Education Funding Amendment Prop 123

By & May 16, 2016

Arizona voters head to the polls tomorrow to decide on an Education Finance Amendment, Proposition 123. It would settle a lawsuit brought against the state by public schools for failure to increase K-through-12 funding based on inflation during the recession. It would also give a $3.5-billion-dollar cash injection to public schools over the next 10 years. More than 60 percent of that money would come from the State Land Trust, given to Arizona upon statehood in 1912 as a means to generate revenue for schools. Opponents of Prop 123 say the settlement jeopardizes the land trust and should be paid entirely out of the state’s general fund. Supporters believe it’s an immediate opportunity to pump money into K-through-12 education. Both sides admit it’s a short term plan to the issue of school funding. KNAU reached out to voices on both sides of Prop 123. Morgan Abraham, a Tucson investment advisor and the chairman of the No on Prop 123 campaign, spoke with Arizona Public Radio’s Gillian Ferris. Flagstaff City Councilman, Jeff Oravits supports the amendment and spoke with Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius. 