Senate Requires Intervention In Abortion With Signs Of Life

By 19 minutes ago

The Arizona Senate has voted to require doctors who perform abortions to try to revive the fetus if it shows any sign of life and have equipment on hand to do so.

Backers of Senate Bill 1367 said the legislation is needed to ensure that babies born alive are given life-saving care. Opponents say fetuses can't be saved at the stage when abortions are legal, but backers contest that claim.

The Senate voted mainly along party lines Wednesday to send the measure to the House. Democrat Catherine Miranda joined all 17 Republicans in voting for the bill. The remaining 12 Democrats voted no.

The measure was prompted by a pair of reports of fetuses that showed signs of life after abortions.

Tags: 
arizona state capitol
Arizona Legislature
abortion
AZ Abortion Law
healthcare

