Sen. McCain Closing Longtime Office In Prescott

By 6 hours ago

Sen. John McCain plans to close his district office in Prescott at the end of next month and start holding more frequent mobile office hours across northern Arizona.

McCain's announcement leaves the longtime senator with offices in Tucson and Phoenix to handle constituent inquiries but no permanent presence in the state's northern communities.

McCain has maintained an office in Prescott for years and ended all his statewide election campaigns with rallies at the Yavapai County Courthouse in Prescott. He says in a statement released Wednesday that growth across northern Arizona has made it more important to meet citizens in their own communities.

The office will close permanently on March 31.

Tags: 
Senator John McCain
Prescott
Local News
Yavapai County

Related Content

AZ Senators Support High Court Nominee

By 23 hours ago
Nicholas Kamm / Getty Images

Both Arizona Senators have expressed support for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. 

McCain, Graham Call Immigration Ban 'Harmful'

By Jan 30, 2017
CNN

Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham on Sunday released a statement in response to Trump's travel ban. McCain and Graham said the initiative wasn't "properly vetted." They worry that the act will only incite terrorist groups.

Senator John McCain Says Any Russia Reset ‘Unacceptable’

By Nov 16, 2016
Washington Times

A leading Republican voice on national security matters said Tuesday that any attempt by the incoming Trump administration to reset relations with Russia would be ‘‘unacceptable.’’

Arizona Senators Upset Over Problems At Southern Arizona VA

By Nov 11, 2016
KVOA.com

U.S. Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake say the problems plaguing the VA health care system nationwide extend to Southern Arizona and are unacceptable.

John Kasich Writes In GOP Sen. John McCain For President

By Nov 1, 2016
Darren McCollester/Getty Images

John Kasich has cast his presidential ballot — for 2008 Republican nominee John McCain.

Spokesman Chris Schrimpf says the Ohio governor voted straight-ticket Republican in the rest of the contests. And he's given $2,700 from his presidential political committee, Kasich for America, to every Republican in a competitive Senate race.

Gov. Ducey To Dedicate Memorial Park For Fallen Hotshots

By Nov 29, 2016
www.naspd.org

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to dedicate a long-awaited memorial for the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who perished in a wildfire three years ago.