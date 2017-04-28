Second Chance Animal Shelter To Halt Operations

Credit Second Chance Center For Animals

The Second Chance Center For Animals in Flagstaff announced it is halting operation. Beginning Monday, May 1st, the shelter will not take in or provide adoptions of animals.

In a letter to supporters, the center’s Board of Directors said it “unanimously made the fiscally responsible decision to pause shelter operations for the organization while new, community-wide, funded initiatives that will save the lives of more animals are pursued.”

Second Chance is waiving adoption fees on all shelter animals through Sunday, April 30th, between 11am and 6pm.

All animals remaining at the shelter will be transported to the Humane Society of Sedona by Monday. Dog training and animal behavior services will continue as a specialty practice.

“Our focus now is to welcome collaboration between all partners who seek to help animals in our region, including the city of Flagstaff, Coconino County and the Coconino Humane Association,” the letter said.

