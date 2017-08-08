School Voucher Foes Gather Signatures To Block New Law

By 1 hour ago

erri Barkley (left) and Rochelle Kiggins sign a petition challenging the expansion of Arizona's school-voucher program on Aug. 1, 2017.
Credit Sam Caravana/The Arizona Republic)

A group opposed to a major private school voucher expansion bill signed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says it has collected enough signatures to block the law if the validation rate holds.

Save Our Schools spokeswoman Dawn Penich-Thacker said Monday the group has collected more than 100,000 voter signatures. That's about 25 percent more than required and should be enough to prevent the law from taking effect on Wednesday.

The expansion will be blocked until the November 2018 election if state officials validate the signatures.

Arizona's voucher program was launched in 2011. About a third of all 1.2 million students are now eligible, but only about 3,500 students now use it to pay for private school tuition.

The new law expands eligibility to all students by 2022 but caps enrollment at about 30,000.

Supporters say vouchers give parents more choice. Opponents argue they siphon money from public schools.

Tags: 
school vouchers
education funding
education
Governor Doug Ducey
Arizona Legislature
school choice
School funding
schools

Related Content

Legal Challenge Filed for State School Voucher Expansion

By May 12, 2017
AP

Formal efforts to ask voters to repeal Arizona's new school voucher expansion law and two others making it more difficult for citizens to enact laws have been filed.

Group Wants Voters To Repeal Arizona School Voucher Bill

By May 9, 2017
3TV/CBS 5

A group that opposes a major private school voucher expansion bill signed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is planning to ask voters to repeal the legislation.

Arizona Board Of Regents Chair Greg Patterson Has Resigned

By Jun 20, 2017
Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

A member of the Arizona Board of Regents has announced his resignation from the board, effectively immediately.

Teacher Raise Requirement Withdrawn by House Speaker

By May 10, 2017
azlibrary.gov

Republican House Speaker J.D. Mesnard has withdrawn his last-minute proposal requiring school districts to spend half of their yearly inflation increases on teacher raises.

Federal Report Shows Poor Tribal Road Conditions Contribute to Student Absenteeism

By May 23, 2017
Jeff Tomhave/Tomhave Group

A new federal report says poor road conditions on tribal nations contribute to higher rates of school absences for students. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. 