Residents Propose Shuttle Service For Granite Mountain Hotshot Memorial Park

By 1 hour ago

Hikers read a plaque along a trail after a dedication ceremony for the new Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park as a tribute to the 19 firefighters killed during a 2013 wildfire Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in Yarnell, Ariz. Gov. Doug Ducey said the 3-mile trail and memorial would serve as a lasting tribute to the fallen firefighters' heroism.
Credit AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Arizona residents want to see a shuttle service come to a state park with an overfilled parking lot.

A group of Yarnell residents presented their idea for the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park to the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization last week, The Daily Courier reported.

The proposed shuttle would drive visitors from an overflow lot in Yarnell to the state park.

The park honors the 19 Hotshot firefighters who died while putting out the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013. It opened November 2016 and has had more than 10,500 visitors.

People have to compete for one of the 17 parking spaces at the park daily and according Arizona State Parks Chief of Marketing Glenn Schlottman the lot is full seven days a week.

This leaves many interested visitors frustrated.

The residents see the shuttle as an opportunity to drive some business into Yarnell while also solving the traffic problem. The group is looking for grants to fund the shuttle, said Yarnell Hill Recovery Group Communication Director Francis Lechner.

“The best way to honor the sacrifice made by the Hotshots is to make Yarnell the most wonderful, thriving community as possible,” she said.

The planning board and Arizona state officials have extended their support to the group.

Board Chairman Craig Brown has suggested the organization help the group as its technical adviser. Board Administrator Chris Bridges believes the organization may have about $15,000 to put into the initial required study.

Arizona State Parks has offered to install signs in Yarnell in the future to alert visitors of the new shuttle service.

Tags: 
Yarnell
Yarnell Hill Fire
Prescott
Yavapai County
Arizona State Parks
Granite Mountain Hotshots

Related Content

Prescott Plans Sale of Granite Mountain Hotshots Fire Station

By May 8, 2017
Matt Hinshaw/The Daily Courier

Arizona officials are ready to put a fire station that had become a memorial site for its fallen firefighters up for sale.

Plans For Slain Firefighting Crew's Station In The Works

By Mar 6, 2017
Photo Courtesy of AZFS

Prescott residents are trying to come up with a plan to save a fire station that housed 19 firefighters who died in a 2013 wildfire before the city decides to sell the building.

Gov. Ducey To Dedicate Memorial Park For Fallen Hotshots

By Nov 29, 2016
www.naspd.org

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to dedicate a long-awaited memorial for the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who perished in a wildfire three years ago.

State Senate Panel Votes to Keep Arizona State Parks Board

By Mar 23, 2017
americansouthwest.net

A bill introduced in the state legislature proposed scrapping the Arizona Parks Board and handing power over to its director. Now, a Senate panel has voted to keep the board intact. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


Yarnell Man And His Son Accused Of Attempted Church Theft

By May 23, 2017
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

Yavapai County authorities say a man and his son have been arrested for allegedly trying to steal cash from a church donation box in Yarnell.