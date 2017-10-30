Polygamous Town Could Elect First Non-Church Officials

By 2 hours ago

Next month's municipal election in Hildale, Utah, could give the town its first mayor and City Council members who don't claim affiliation with a polygamous sect.

The red rock cliffs above Hildale, Utah and Colorado City, Ariz.
Credit The Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Donia Jessop is running for mayor after being nominated at an unofficial convention attended by mostly people who don't follow Warren Jeffs, leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The sect is a radical offshoot of mainstream Mormonism, which disavowed polygamy more than 100 years ago.

Hildale and neighboring Colorado City, Arizona, are undergoing a court-ordered overhaul of their municipal operations in response to a 2016 jury verdict that found the towns had discriminated against people who weren't members of the sect.

Jessop faces incumbent Mayor Philip Barlow.

Tags: 
Local News
Colorado City
elections
voting
Utah
Lyle Jeffs
Warren Jeffs

Related Content

Lyle Jeffs Pleads Not Guilty After Year as Fugitive

By Jul 11, 2017
Image KSFY via CNN

A polygamous sect leader is pleading not guilty to a failure to appear charge filed after his nearly year-long stint as a fugitive.

Polygamous Sect Leader Lyle Jeffs Arrested in South Dakota

By Jun 15, 2017
Rick Bowmer/AP

Authorities say escaped polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs was living out of his car when he was captured in South Dakota.

Search Underway for Children Owed Pecan Harvest Money

By May 10, 2017
georgiapecantrees.com

A federal judge recently ordered a company with ties to a polygamous sect on the Utah-Arizona border to set aside $200,000 to pay back wages to children who prosecutors say were forced to pick pecans.

Judge Denies Bid To Disband Polygamous Towns' Police Agency

By Apr 19, 2017
Trent Nelson | Salt Lake Tribune file photo)

A judge has rejected a request by the federal government to disband the shared police department in a polygamous community on the Arizona-Utah border as a punishment for a religious discrimination verdict against the sister cities.

Judge In Polygamous Child Labor Case Orders $200k Payment

By Dec 9, 2016
CNN

A federal judge is ordering a contracting company with ties to a polygamous group to pay at least $200,000 in back wages to children who prosecutors say worked long hours picking pecans without pay.