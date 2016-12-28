Polygamous Leader Seth Jeffs Set For Change Of Plea Hearing

n this July 9, 2015, file photo, Seth Jeffs, right, the brother of Warren Jeffs, the imprisoned leader of a polygamist sect, participates in a state water board meeting in Pierre, S.D.
Credit AP Photo

Another high-ranking polygamous group leader appears ready to take a plea deal in a multimillion dollar food-stamp fraud case.

Seth Jeffs has a change of plea hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning in Salt Lake City. He runs the group's South Dakota compound and is a brother of the sect's imprisoned leader, Warren Jeffs.

Last week, fellow defendant John Wayman agreed to a plea deal that secured his release from jail after six months.

Seth Jeffs and Wayman are among 11 people charged in February on accusations of funneling followers' food stamp benefits into front companies and using them to fund leaders' lavish lifestyles.

Another high-profile defendant, Lyle Jeffs, remains on the run after escaping home confinement this summer.

