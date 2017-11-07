New Hiring Policy By Arizona Agencies Could Curb Recidivism

By 1 hour ago

Ariz. Gov. Doug Ducey

Gov. Doug Ducey has instructed all Arizona agencies to adopt new hiring procedures that could help reduce recidivism.

Under the new policy known as the "Second Chance Box," state agencies will delay questions related to an applicant's criminal record until after the initial stages of interviewing.

Ducey says that would ensure that everyone receives full and fair consideration for job openings.

An estimated 1.5 million Arizona adults have arrests or convictions on their records.

Ducey's executive order issued Monday also points out that offenders who find employment following their release are less likely to end up back in prison, saving taxpayer resources and boosting Arizona's economy.

Research shows that having a criminal conviction reduces the likelihood of receiving a callback for a job interview by nearly 50 percent.

Tags: 
PRISON
Governor Doug Ducey
recidivism
Jobs
arizona state capitol

Related Content

Arizona Prison Inmates Find Freedom Through Training Wild Horses

By Sep 19, 2017
Aaron Granillo/KNAU

About four in ten Arizona prison inmates will be back behind bars within three years. That number is far lower for a group of men at the state prison in Florence, where taming wild mustangs is part of a unique rehab program. KNAU’s Aaron Granillo reports it’s giving the inmates a fresh perspective on life, and a chance at freedom.


Maricopa County's Infamous Tent City Jail Officially Closes

By Oct 10, 2017
Charlie Riedel/AP

Maricopa County's infamous outdoor jail has been officially shut down.

Ducey Aims To Continue KidsCare If Congress Fails To Act

By Nov 1, 2017
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is considering options including tapping the state's rainy day fund to at least temporarily continue a state insurance program for low-income children if Congress does not quickly renew it.

Arizona Governor Gives Raises To Aides Despite Lean Budget

By Oct 19, 2017
AP

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has given 44 of his staffers raises of up to 20 percent despite offering teachers raises of less than 1 percent because of a lean budget.

 

Arizona House Issues Written Policy on Sexual Harassment

By Nov 3, 2017
Courtesy

The Arizona House is issuing a written harassment policy less than two weeks after a congresswoman went public about the sexual harassment she experienced from male colleagues during her early legislative career.