Navajo Nation Delays Vote on Name Change

The Navajo Nation Council has agreed to delay voting on a bill that would change the tribe’s official name to the Diné Nation.

The issue will be tabled until April. Lawmakers want to give the public time to consider the proposal and comment. Council delegate and bill sponsor Jonathan Hale says the term "Navajo" was coined by the Spanish Conquistadors and the tribe has historically called themselves "Diné", which is commonly translated as “the people”. Some council delegates have raised concerns that the name change could cost money and might not even be used by the public.

Navajo
Local News

