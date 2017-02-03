Navajo, Hopi Nations Oppose Possible Closure Of Power Plant

By 13 minutes ago

Navajo Generating Station
Credit Wikimedia Commons

The Navajo and Hopi tribes joined forces to oppose the proposed closure of a coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona.

Leaders said Thursday that keeping the Navajo Generating Station in full operation benefits the tribes and state because it is an important economic driver.

The Navajo Generating Station is near Page and employs 500 people, mostly Navajo.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency announced in 2014 that the plant could either shut down one of its three 750-megawatt units or reduce power generation by an equal amount by 2020 to cut haze-causing pollution at places like the Grand Canyon. Additional emission control equipment would be needed by 2030 on the two remaining units.

The Navajo Nation says it has a task force that meets with SRP officials to discuss other solutions.

 

Tags: 
Navajo Nation
Hopi
Navajo Generating Station
Clean Power Plan
coal
EPA
energy

Related Content

Environmental Groups Sue Over Navajo Power Plant, Mine

By Apr 21, 2016
EcoFlight and San Juan Citizens Alliance

Environmental groups are suing the federal government for its decision to extend operations at the Four Corners Power Plant and the Navajo Mine in Fruitland.

The Farmington Daily-Times reports that the suit against the U.S. Department of the Interior and other federal agencies was filed in U.S. District Court in Arizona Wednesday.

The lawsuit alleges the agencies failed to thoroughly assess the potential impacts the coal-fired plant and surface mine could have on the environment and public health before approving the 25-year extension last July.

Navajo Generating Station's Owners Weigh Options

By Jan 5, 2017
USU.EDU

The owners a massive coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona are considering options that include keeping it open but also closing it within the next few years, a spokesman for the plant's operator said Wednesday.

Navajo Nation Seeks Special Recognition Status From UN

By 47 minutes ago
Wikipedia

The Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission and a tribal delegate are advocating for the Navajo Nation to become an official member of the United Nations.

Navajo Nation Council Approves $242K For Emergency Services

By Jan 26, 2017
Navajo Times/file photo

The Navajo Nation Council has approved $242,000 for emergency response services after recent heavy snow on the vast reservation.

 

Navajo President Condemns Trump DAPL Executive Order

By Jan 25, 2017
Rick Abasta / Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye says he opposes President Trump’s recent executive orders approving the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines. 

Navajo Nation Declares State of Emergency Following Storms

By Jan 25, 2017
File photo

The Navajo Nation has declared a state emergency. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the recent wave of winter storms has created dangerous travel conditions throughout the reservation. 

  