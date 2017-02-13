Navajo Generating Station Owners Expected To Vote On Plant's Future

Owners of a coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona are expected to vote on its future, considering options that include a possible closure within a few years.

The Navajo Generating Station's plant's operator, the Salt River Project, has said closing the plant in Page near the Arizona-Utah line is a possibility because less expensive power generated by burning natural gas is available.

The SRP is one of the plant's owners, along with Tucson Electric Power Co., Arizona Public Service Co., Nevada-based NV Energy and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The owners plan a Monday telephone meeting.

Options under consideration include asking the Navajo Nation for an extension of the current lease now set to expire in December 2019 and keeping the plant in operation until that date before decommissioning it.