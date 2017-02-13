Navajo Generating Station Owners Expected To Vote On Plant's Future

The Navajo Generating Station in Page, Arizona.
Credit Michael Friberg, special to ProPublica

Owners of a coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona are expected to vote on its future, considering options that include a possible closure within a few years.

The Navajo Generating Station's plant's operator, the Salt River Project, has said closing the plant in Page near the Arizona-Utah line is a possibility because less expensive power generated by burning natural gas is available.

The SRP is one of the plant's owners, along with Tucson Electric Power Co., Arizona Public Service Co., Nevada-based NV Energy and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The owners plan a Monday telephone meeting.

Options under consideration include asking the Navajo Nation for an extension of the current lease now set to expire in December 2019 and keeping the plant in operation until that date before decommissioning it.

Tags: 
Navajo Generating Station
Navajo Nation
Hopi
economy
SRP

Related Content

SRP to Determine Fate of NGS

By Feb 8, 2017
High Country News

Representatives with the Salt River Project say they’ll vote Monday on the future of the Navajo Generating Station near Page.    

Navajo, Hopi Nations Oppose Possible Closure Of Power Plant

By Feb 3, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

The Navajo and Hopi tribes joined forces to oppose the proposed closure of a coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona.

Navajo Generating Station's Owners Weigh Options

By Jan 5, 2017
USU.EDU

The owners a massive coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona are considering options that include keeping it open but also closing it within the next few years, a spokesman for the plant's operator said Wednesday.

University Researchers Help Hopi Tribe With Drought Planning

By Dec 16, 2016
http://www.hopi-nsn.gov/

University of Arizona researchers are combining local observations with regional climate data to help the Hopi Tribe monitor and plan for drought on the tribe's 2,500-square-mile reservation in northeastern Arizona.

Name Change for 'Squaw Peak Drive' Gains Traction

By Jan 10, 2017
coloradoguy.com

A movement is afoot to change a controversial street name near a Phoenix mountain that formerly had a title which offended Native Americans and others.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 