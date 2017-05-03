Navajo Council Requests Help With Drinking Water Uranium Contamination

By 44 minutes ago

The Navajo council wants federal, state and county governments to ensure a clean water source for the eastern Arizona town of Sanders. It borders the Navajo Nation, and uranium in the drinking water there far exceeds federal standards. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

An aerial view of Sanders, Ariz.
Credit Doc Searls/Flickr/Wikimedia Commons


Navajo officials say a uranium waste spill and abandoned mines that date back to the Cold War have contaminated Sanders’ water. Testing in 2015 revealed high levels of uranium. The metal has been linked to cancer, kidney disease and other health problems.

The tribal council unanimously passed a bill demanding the Environmental Protection Agency, Apache County and the state fund a new well for the town’s schools. Students have had to use bottled water since last year.

"Water is life—no one can live without water," says  Delegate Raymond Smith Jr., who sponsored the legislation. "There’s economic development that’s coming in, and the population’s growing and the community’s going to be growing and thriving. So we need to address this issue and work for the future and to help one another."

Smith says he wants a new water source developed by the beginning of the next school year. The bill also calls for new pipes in schools and residential areas, along with filtration and long-term monitoring.

Tags: 
Local News
Uranium
water
mining
Navajo Nation
Navajo Nation Council
Arizona

Related Content

Scott Thybony's Canyon Commentary: 'Writers and Rivers'

By Apr 28, 2017
Scott Thybony

Novelist Gustave Flaubert reached a frustrating impasse while writing Madame Bovary. So, he wrote to a friend about the struggle, hoping it would fix his writer's block: "What a heavy oar the pen is, and what a strong current ideas are to row in!" Commentator Scott Thybony can relate. He, too, spends a lot of time thinking about writing and rivers, the subjects of this month's Canyon Commentary


Colorado River Chubs Won't Receive Federal Protection as Seperate Species

By Apr 6, 2017
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decided today not to list two Colorado River Basin minnows under the Endangered Species Act. Arizona Public Radio’s Melissa Sevigny reports.


Snowflake Students Design ‘Elk Detection System’ for National Competition

By Mar 17, 2017
Melissa Sevigny

Snowflake is a small town in eastern Arizona. It’s got more deer and elk than people, and that can make it dangerous to navigate rural roads at night. That’s why students at Snowflake Junior High invented a system of flashing lights to warn drivers when a big animal is nearby. It’s an idea that will take them all the way to a national competition in New York.


House Bill Would Expand Rural Broadband Access

By Feb 17, 2017

Nearly 40 percent of rural America lacks broadband internet access. Arizona Democratic Congressman Tom O’Halleran is now part of an effort to expand connectivity. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


Sen. Flake Urges BLM Firefighter Exemption from Federal Hiring Freeze

By Feb 15, 2017
dhs.gov

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake wants seasonal fire crews that work for the Bureau of Land Management to be exempt from the recent federal hiring freeze. The U.S. Department of the Interior hasn’t confirmed yet whether President Trump’s freeze will affect those firefighters. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports. 