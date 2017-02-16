National Survey Shows Americans Value Grand Canyon Springs

Researchers say Americans are willing to pay more on their taxes to restore springs in Grand Canyon National Park—even when they’ve never visited the famous landmark.

Ribbon Falls
Credit Grand Canyon National Park


Scientists at Northern Arizona University conducted a survey of 300 Americans. On average respondents were willing to pay about 30 dollars extra for springs with ecological, aesthetic and cultural significance.

Lead author Julie Mueller says this shows spring restoration has benefits not typically recognized in economic terms. “We had a lot of people in our sample who have never visited a desert spring, and who may never visit a desert spring, who were still willing to pay to make sure the spring was protected,” she says.

Mueller says respondents placed the most value on springs that serve as habitat for rare species. Next in line were springs that provide water for backpackers or are significant to indigenous nations. Mueller says results can help policymakers prioritize springs for restoration.

The paper appears in the journal Land Use Policy.

Tags: 
grand canyon
grand canyon national park
water
environment
NAU
Science and Innovation
Local News

Related Content

Scott Thybony Commentary: Deadman Flat

By Feb 10, 2017
Scott Thybony

If you’ve done any exploring around the Southwest, you’ve probably visited a few places with rather ominous names: “Bloody Basin,” “Skull Valley,” “The Superstition Mountains.” Seems Arizona is full of places named after grim legends. “Deadman Flat” is no exception. It’s a place writer Scott Thybony has visited many times. In his latest Canyon Commentary, Thybony tells the tale of how “Deadman Flat” got its name. 


Satellites Reveal Shrinking Water, Bare Shorelines in Lower Grand Canyon

By Feb 2, 2017
NASA

NASA satellite imagery shows a more detailed picture of how drought has shrunk water levels and exposed the bottom of the Colorado River in the lower Grand Canyon.


USGS: Uranium Levels in Grand Canyon Spring Not Linked to Nearby Mine

By Jan 27, 2017
Donald Bills, USGS

A new study from the U.S. Geological Survey shows uranium in Pigeon Spring, north of the Grand Canyon, is likely not related to a nearby mine. The research is part of a larger effort to understand the impacts of uranium mining in the region.


Citizen Scientists Monitor Springs in Northern Arizona

By Oct 21, 2016
Dan Kipervaser/4FRI

A kind of ecological treasure hunt is underway in northern Arizona … for thousands of springs scattered across the landscape. It’s such a vast area it’s hard to find them and monitor their health. So scientists are training ordinary citizens to help them in the search.