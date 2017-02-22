Legislation Would Dissolve Arizona State Parks Board

By 4 minutes ago

A bill in the Arizona legislature would abolish several state boards and committees related to conservation and public lands. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the Arizona State Parks Board would be among those cut. 

Red Rock State Park in Sedona
Credit Laszlo Ilyes/birdwatchingdaily.com


HB 2369 would dissolve the seven-member volunteer board that manages more than 30 state parks and natural areas. The bill would turn the board’s responsibilities over to the State Parks director who serves under Governor Doug Ducey.

The bill’s sponsor, Pinal County Republican T.J. Shope, says it’s part of a streamlining process to eliminate outdated state commissions. But some environmental and citizen groups worry the bill would limit public oversight and transparency.

The bill was passed by the House and is now under consideration in the Senate.

The State Parks Board oversees Red Rock State Park in Sedona, and the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park near Yarnell, among others.

Tags: 
Local News
arizona state capitol
Arizona Legislature
Arizona State Parks
Doug Ducey

