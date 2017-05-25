Legislation Seeks To Extend Operation Of Arizona Power Plant

The Navajo Generating Station located on the Navajo Indian Reservation, near Page, Ariz.
Credit Amber Brown/Courtesy of Salt River Project

The Navajo Nation Council has been asked to approve an agreement between the tribe and the owners of the Navajo Generating Station to extend the operations of the power plant in northern Arizona.

Council Speaker LoRenzo Bates says he and Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye support having the coal-fired plant in Page remain in operation through 2019 and beyond.

The plant's owners announced in February they plan to close it in December 2019 when their lease expires, citing the availability of less expensive power generated by burning natural gas.

The owners say it'll take about two years to decommission the generating station, which means operations would have to end as soon as July 2017.

They want the tribe to issue a final decision on the proposed agreement by July 1.

Tags: 
Navajo Generating Station
Navajo Nation
Russell Begaye
LoRenzo Bates
Page
Navajo Nation Council
coal

Related Content

Study Shows Millions in Subsidies Required to Keep NGS Open

By May 17, 2017
Michael Friberg/Propublica

A new study shows keeping the Navajo Generating Station open would require significant subsides from taxpayers or electricity customers. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


President Begaye Says Navajo Generating Station Deal Coming Soon

By May 16, 2017

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye says a deal will come this week to keep a reservation coal plant open until 2020.

Tribal Coal Miners Face Layoffs in Navajo Generating Station Closure

By Mar 29, 2017
John Burcham/The New York Times

The planned closure of the Navajo Generating Station near Page could result in the loss of nearly 800 jobs. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, Navajo Nation officials recently met with coal miners who face layoffs if a deal isn’t reached to keep it open. 


Closure of Navajo Coal Plant Raises Questions about Water Rights

By Apr 5, 2017
Salt River Project

The Navajo Generating Station near Page is slated to close in 2019. That raises questions about what might happen to the water the plant currently draws from the Colorado River. Arizona Public Radio’s Melissa Sevigny reports. 


Navajo Nation Leader Wants Action Against Sexual Harassment

By Jul 29, 2016