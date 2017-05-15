Kingman Inmate Dead In Apparent Suicide

By 36 minutes ago

Authorities say an inmate at the state prison in Kingman has died and it appears to be a suicide.

Credit corrections.az.gov

Arizona Department of Corrections officials announced Monday that 61-year-old Dean Mills died Saturday "from an apparent act of self-harm."

It's at least the third death of a state prison inmate in less than two weeks and suicide is suspected in all of them.

A 42-year-old inmate died May 4 at the state prison in Tucson and a 60-year-old inmate died at the state prison in Florence on May 8.

Prison staff reported seeing Mills unresponsive in his assigned housing location.

Mills was sentenced out of Maricopa County to five years in prison for aggravated assault.

Corrections officials say all inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner's office.

Tags: 
Local News
KINGMAN
crime
PRISON
suicide

Related Content

Kingman Officers Fatally Shoot Suspect After Pursuit

By 52 minutes ago

Authorities in Kingman say law enforcement officers shot and killed a suspect following a pursuit prompted by an aggravated assault in Wikieup. 

Arrest Warrant Issued for Suspect in Williams Double Murder

By 5 hours ago
kjct8.com

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained a criminal complaint and arrest warrant for a 29-year-old Grand Junction, Colo., man alleged to have committed a double murder near Williams earlier this month. Derrick Shawn Barnett was arrested Fri, May 5 near Dolores, Colo., and faces numerous charges in the killings of 67-year-old Michael Dimuria and his 64-year-old wife Nora Dimuria. 

Phoenix Serial Killer Suspect Arrested

By May 9, 2017
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

For more than a year, Phoenix police were stumped by a string of killings in which a shooter stalked victims after dark and gunned them down as they stood outside their homes or sat in their cars. Nine people were killed in all in a case dubbed the Serial Street Shooter.

Escaped Arizona Sex Offender Arrested In North Dakota

By May 5, 2017
Arizona Department of Health Services

Authorities say a potentially dangerous sex offender who escaped from an Arizona state hospital rehabilitation program late last month has been arrested in North Dakota.

Judge Denies Mistrial In NAU Shooting Trial

By Apr 28, 2017
Chris Wimmer/12 News

A judge has denied a motion for a mistrial in the case of a former Northern Arizona University student charged with shooting and killing a student and wounding three others in 2015.