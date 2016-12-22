Judge: Public Has Right To View Entirety Of Executions

By 5 hours ago

The lethal injection execution chamber at the Arizona State Prison in Florence, pictured in 1993
Credit Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic

A federal judge in Phoenix on Wednesday said the state of Arizona must allow witnesses to view the entirety of an execution, including each time drugs are administered, in a legal win for a coalition of news organizations that filed suit over secrecy surrounding lethal injections.

The lawsuit is one of two challenging the way executions are carried out in Arizona following the nearly two-hour death of Joseph Rudolph Wood in 2014. Wood was administered 15 dosages of a two-drug combination before he finally died.

The Associated Press is one of the organizations involved.

U.S. District Judge Murray Snow denied the news organizations summary judgment and the case will continue. His ruling comes on the same week that the state agreed to never use the sedative midazolam in its executions in the other lawsuit involving Wood.

Tags: 
executions
crime
lethal injection
AZ Dept of Corrections

Related Content

News Organizations, State To Argue In Arizona Execution Case

By Oct 28, 2016
Q. Sakamaki/Redux

Attorneys will present arguments before a federal judge in Phoenix on Friday in one of two cases challenging the secrecy surrounding executions in Arizona.

Arizona's Vow Over Execution Drug Questioned

By Oct 20, 2016
AP/Ric Feld

 A judge presiding over a lawsuit that protests how Arizona carries out the death penalty extracted promises in court from the state Wednesday that it won't use the sedative midazolam in future executions.

Ruling Keeps In Play A Temporary Ban On Arizona Executions

By May 19, 2016
Mark Henle/The Republic

A ruling by a federal judge keeps in play a temporary ban on executions in Arizona.

But it also lets condemned prisoners press forward with a lawsuit protesting the way the state has used the death penalty.

A 27-page ruling Wednesday night by U.S. District Judge Neil Wake dismissed parts of a suit by seven death-row inmates and the First Amendment Coalition of Arizona.

It seeks more transparency in the state's execution process and comes as Arizona is facing difficulties in getting lethal-injection drugs.

Fight Breaks Out Between Inmate Groups At Kingman Prison

By Jul 11, 2016

Prison officials say a unit of a Kingman prison is temporarily closed to visitors after a fight involving 50 inmates broke out.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prescott Woman With Rifle Accused Of Threatening Co-Workers

By Dec 5, 2016
Prescott Police Department

Authorities say a Prescott woman has been accused of attempted homicide following a work dispute.

No Charges Yet For Woman Accused Of Assaulting Flagstaff Cop

By Dec 1, 2016
Flagstaff Police Department)

  A woman accused of assaulting a Flagstaff police officer apparently won't face formal charges.