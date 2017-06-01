Indicted Lobbyist Steps Away from Arizona Firm

Lobbyist Jim Norton is stepping away from his political consulting firm to focus on his legal defense against an indictment for fraud, bribery and other charges.

Norton is a managing partner of Axiom Public Affairs. Firm partner Kelsey Lundy will take over as managing partner in Norton's absence.

Norton was indicted along with three others in federal court last week on felony conspiracy, bribery, mail fraud and five counts of wire fraud.

Former Arizona Corporation Commission chairman Gary Pierce, Johnson Utilities owner George Johnson, and Pierce's wife, Sherry Ann Pierce, were also indicted.

Johnson is accused of paying the Pierces through Norton and an "unindicted co-conspirator" to help secure commission approval of higher rates for Johnson Utilities in the East Valley and Pinal County.

Norton has denied any wrongdoing.