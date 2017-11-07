Groups Sue Trump Administration Over National Monument Review

By 11 minutes ago

Several environmental groups have sued the Trump administration over its review of more than two dozen national monuments. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the lawsuit alleges officials are illegally withholding details about the process.

A cultural site above Cedar Mesa in southern Utah's Bear Ears National Monument.
Credit Tim Peterson

The Wilderness Society, Grand Canyon Trust, and others say the administration hasn’t yet responded to seven Freedom of Information Act requests made throughout this year. They claim U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke primarily used input from opponents of national monuments during his review, while limiting contact with conservationists and tribes.

Tim Peterson is the Utah Wildlands Program Director with the Grand Canyon Trust.

"The lawsuit is really all about transparency. It’s about determining who the secretary met with, who he consulted with on these recommendations. The American public deserves to see how decisions affecting us and our public lands are being made," says Peterson.

The Escalante River runs through Waterpocket Fold in the Grand Staircase-Escalate National Monument in southern Utah.
Credit Tim Peterson/LightHawk

Zinke in August recommended President Trump shrink both the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalate national monuments in southern Utah. It could open the areas to oil and gas leasing, coal mining and other energy production.

A five-tribe coalition including the Navajo Nation and Hopi are fighting to keep the protections. They consider Bears Ears a culturally significant ancestral area.

The Interior and Justice departments both declined to comment on the lawsuit. 

Tags: 
Local News
U.S. Department of the Interior
Ryan Zinke
Bears Ears National Monument
Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument
Donald Trump
Grand Canyon Trust
mining
coal
National Monuments
public lands
Utah
Navajo Nation
Hopi
Sacred Sites
US Justice Dept.

Related Content

Navajo Nation Lawmaker Implores Trump To Protect Monuments

By Oct 26, 2017
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

In a television advertisement airing Thursday, a Navajo Nation lawmaker implores President Donald Trump to protect national monuments.

Deadline Approaches for Interested Buyers of Navajo Generating Station

By Sep 29, 2017
Janice and Nolan Braud/Alamy/High Country News

Sunday is the deadline for potential buyers of the Navajo Generating Station to show interest in the plant. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, without new ownership NGS will close at the end of 2019.


Legislation Seeks To Extend Operation Of Arizona Power Plant

By May 25, 2017
Amber Brown/Courtesy of Salt River Project

The Navajo Nation Council has been asked to approve an agreement between the tribe and the owners of the Navajo Generating Station to extend the operations of the power plant in northern Arizona.

Study Shows Millions in Subsidies Required to Keep NGS Open

By May 17, 2017
Michael Friberg/Propublica

A new study shows keeping the Navajo Generating Station open would require significant subsides from taxpayers or electricity customers. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


President Begaye Says Navajo Generating Station Deal Coming Soon

By May 16, 2017

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye says a deal will come this week to keep a reservation coal plant open until 2020.