Groups Sue Over Arizona Law Expanding Dark Money in Campaigns

By 27 minutes ago

A group of Democratic lawmakers, a union and a voter advocacy group are challenging a 2016 Arizona law that expanded the ability of some groups to spend unlimited amounts of money on elections without disclosing their donors.

The lawsuit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court Wednesday seeks to overturn parts of the law allowing corporations and some nonprofits to avoid disclosure. It also seeks to invalidate provisions removing the Citizens Clean Elections Commission from enforcement authority over outside campaign spending.

The lawsuit says they violate the state Constitution because they illegally change the 1998 Clean Elections Act.

The provisions were part of a massive rewrite of campaign finance laws pushed by Secretary of State Michele Reagan last year. Reagan spokesman Matt Roberts says they're reviewing the lawsuit.

Tags: 
arizona state capitol
dark money
campaign spending
Clean Elections

Related Content

Attorney General Says Counties Can Maintain Own Voter Rolls

By Nov 14, 2017
Emmanuel Lozano/The Arizona Republic

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says county election officials can maintain separate voter databases but are legally required to send voter information to the secretary of state's office.

New Accuser Charges Arizona Lawmaker with Sexual Harassment

By Nov 14, 2017
Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic

A new allegation of sexual harassment has emerged against a top Republican state lawmaker.

Arizona House Launches Sexual Harassment Investigations

By Nov 9, 2017
Patrick Breen/The Arizona Republic

The Arizona House is investigating allegations of sexual harassment at the Legislature, including a Scottsdale lawmaker’s assertion that another member of the chamber told her he wanted to have a romantic relationship with her.

New Hiring Policy By Arizona Agencies Could Curb Recidivism

By Nov 7, 2017

Gov. Doug Ducey has instructed all Arizona agencies to adopt new hiring procedures that could help reduce recidivism.

Arizona House Issues Written Policy on Sexual Harassment

By Nov 3, 2017
Courtesy

The Arizona House is issuing a written harassment policy less than two weeks after a congresswoman went public about the sexual harassment she experienced from male colleagues during her early legislative career.