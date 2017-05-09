Group Wants Voters To Repeal Arizona School Voucher Bill

By 1 minute ago

A group called Save Our Schools wants to collect enough signatures to put the law extending school voucher eligibility to all schoolchildren on hold until the November 2018 general election.
Credit 3TV/CBS 5

A group that opposes a major private school voucher expansion bill signed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is planning to ask voters to repeal the legislation.

The group calling itself "Save Our Schools" plans to announce the effort to collect enough signatures to force the vote at a Capitol news conference Monday. The group must collect more than 75,000 signatures to put the law extending school voucher eligibility to all the state's schoolchildren on hold until the November 2018 general election.

The bill Ducey signed last month caps total voucher enrollment at about 30,000 students in 2022.

Sharon Kirsch of Save Our Schools says her group supports school choice. But she says the vast majority of Arizona parents choose local public schools and vouchers divert money from them.

