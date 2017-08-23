Related Program: 
Earth Notes

Earth Notes: Insects and Gas Compressor Noise

By 28 minutes ago

Many insects and spiders rely on sounds and vibrations to find food, meet mates and detect predators. So it’s likely they’d be sensitive to the roar of heavy machinery. 

Insect traps with gas compressors
Credit Jesse Barber

And there’s no shortage of industrial noise in the San Juan Basin in northwest New Mexico, the second largest natural gas field in the U.S. The Rattlesnake Canyon Habitat Management Area has legions of compressors—ranging from minivan to warehouse size—that produce a relentless racket to move the gas along pipelines.

Scientists have found it an ideal proving ground to test exactly how compressor noise affects insects.

Researchers from Boise State University and the Florida Museum of Natural History have looked at sites with and without compressors, surveying spiders and other non-flying bugs.

Some families of crickets and grasshoppers are negatively affected by the din, their numbers dropping by up to 95 percent near the machines. Velvet ant and wolf spider populations also decline—by almost half with every 10-decibel increase in compressor noise. Curiously, jumping spiders and leaf beetles aren’t affected—and leafhopper numbers surge as the decibels rise.

The current theory is that insects that rely on subtle sounds and vibrations to detect prey can’t hear them amid the industrial cacophony. But, prey species like leafhoppers use the noise as a kind of sonic cloaking device to mask their sounds—cleverly shielding themselves from their enemies.

Tags: 
earth notes
environment
wildlife
Local News
southwest
Colorado Plateau
KNAU
NAU
Sustainable Communities Program at NAU
Science and Technology

Related Content

Earth Notes: Hog-Nosed Skunks

By Elizabeth Blaker Aug 9, 2017
Brandon Holton/NPS

One evening in 2012, a river runner in Grand Canyon National Park encountered an odd-looking skunk. It had a large, pig-like nose pad for rooting, a broad white stripe from head to tail, and powerful front limbs. 


Earth Notes: Colorado Parks Pass

By Elizabeth Blaker Aug 2, 2017
Colorado Parks and Wildlife

These days patrons can find everything from books to computers at their local library. In Colorado, they find even more. There, libraries have become gateways to exploring nature. 


Earth Notes: Fire and Archaeology

By Jul 26, 2017
Kaibab National Forest

Wildfires in the West have gotten bigger and more intense over the last 40 years. The amount of land area burned has increased six-fold. On the Colorado Plateau, fires strip away plant life and open up a window to the past, revealing information from thousands of years ago.


Earth Notes: Bear Aware

By Elizabeth Blaker Jul 5, 2017
Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Every summer as people head outdoors, headlines inevitably tell of encounters and conflicts between humans and bears.  Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Bear Aware program aims to educate people on coexisting with black bears, and helping keep the animals wild. The program now has more than 220 volunteers, and a website that offers many useful resources. 

Earth Notes: Apollo Craters

By Jul 19, 2017
US Geological Survey

Many people are aware that Flagstaff and environs played a central role in the race to land a man on the Moon in the 1960s. The Apollo astronauts trained amid the volcanic landscape surrounding town—the best re-creation of the Moon’s pock-marked surface to be found on Earth.