Related Program: 
Earth Notes

Earth Notes: The Ghostly Glow of Gegenschein

By 23 hours ago
Related Program: 
Earth Notes

If you look toward the eastern horizon just before dawn on a clear moonless night, you should see a ghostly white glow shining up through the dark sky.  This is zodiacal light, caused when passing comets and colliding asteroids shed space dust. That dust scatters sunlight upwards well before sunrise.

Gegenschein in lower right of image, Milky Way arcs above it.
Credit Lowell Observatory


More challenging is the search for the gegenschein. From the German word for “counter-shine,” this is a much dimmer cousin of zodiacal light.

Gegenschein is also caused by space dust, but appears when sunlight strikes the dust particles square on when they are in Earth’s shadow, directly opposite the Sun.

The exceptional dark skies on the Colorado Plateau offer a good chance to see gegenschein, especially in October and November and February and March. In these peak months, the elusive glow is relatively high in the sky, away from the Milky Way.

Around midnight on a moonless night, find a place away from town. Let your eyes fully adapt to the dark, then look nearly overhead for a weak, diaphanous, oval cloud about the size of one outstretched fist across. An hour later, if that fuzzy glow has moved westward with the stars, you’ve found gegenschein!

At that moment, the Sun is directly below your feet, as you gaze up at an enormous cloud of interplanetary dust that easily dwarfs the Earth. 

Tags: 
Local News
earth notes
environment
astronomy
Colorado Plateau
southwest
NAU
KNAU

Related Content

Flagstaff Scientist Detects Water on Rare Metal Asteroid

By Nov 30, 2016
NASA/JPL-Caltech

A rare asteroid made of metal may have water on it. From the Arizona Science Desk, Melissa Sevigny reports the discovery was made by a planetary scientist in Flagstaff.


How To See November’s Extra-Close ‘Supermoon’

By Nov 11, 2016
NASA/Bill Ingalls

An unusually bright “supermoon” will appear in the sky Sunday night and Monday morning. From the Arizona Science Desk, Melissa Sevigny reports on how to see it.


Lowell Scientist Explains Red Splotch on Pluto’s Moon

By Sep 16, 2016
NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI

Pluto’s largest moon Charon has a dark red splotch on its north pole. In a new study published in the journal Nature, a planetary scientist at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff explains why.


Newly Discovered Solar System Objects Point to ‘Planet Nine’

By Sep 7, 2016
Caltech/R.Hunt(IPAC)

An astronomer at Northern Arizona University announced the discovery of three new objects at the far edge of the solar system. They help narrow down the search for the hypothetical Planet Nine.


NAU Scientist: Mysterious Mars Streaks Aren’t Liquid Water

By Sep 1, 2016
NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

NASA announced a year ago mysterious dark streaks on Mars might be caused by liquid water. But a new study out of Northern Arizona University says those features are actually dry.