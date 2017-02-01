Related Program: 
Earth Notes

Earth Notes: Controlling Kochia in the West

By Sonya Daw 44 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Earth Notes

In dry, disturbed soil throughout the West, a weedy invader from Eurasia has gained a tenacious foothold. Kochia scoparia, also called poor man’s alfalfa, has slender, gray-green leaves that turn an ornamental orange in autumn. Despite control efforts, this weed springs back relentlessly thanks to its bountiful seed bank.

Sprinkling sugar to control kochia
Credit Scott Abella


At Pecos National Historical Park in northern New Mexico, a 50-acre mantle of kochia drapes excavated archaeological sites. The National Park Service has teamed up with University of Nevada researchers Scott Abella, Lindsay Chiquoine, and Matt Rader to investigate better ways to control it.

Seeing that kochia is becoming resistant to herbicides, the team’s approach is to boost its natural competitors. After a patch of kochia is weedwacked, native grass and wildflower seeds are planted inside a ball of soil to see whether they germinate better than scattering bare seeds that are vulnerable to animals and weather.

The researchers are also trying to boost microbes in the soil. Microbes compete with plants for nutrients, like nitrogen. Adding simple table sugar to the soil provides carbon to grow more microbes, which might then starve kochia of nitrogen and encourage natives.

Abella’s team next will apply what it’s learned at Pecos to kochia infestations at Tuzigoot National Monument in Arizona.

Tags: 
earth notes
Local News
southwest
Colorado Plateau
Sustainable Communities Program at NAU
NAU
KNAU
environment
National Park Service

Related Content

Earth Notes: Western Explorer Almon Thompson

By Jan 25, 2017
U.S. Geological Survey Photographic Collection

Writer Wallace Stegner once claimed that exploration of the West by European-Americans began with Lewis and Clark and ended with Almon Thompson.


Scott Thybony Commentary: 'Stone Woman'

By Jan 19, 2017
NPS Photo by Scott Hansen

KNAU commentator Scott Thybony has – for decades – pursued an interest in sacred places of the wider Four Corners region. And it was on a trek to a Buddhist meditation center in Colorado that he realized just how well Zen and mountains go together. In his latest Canyon Commentary, Thybony delves into the mystic with the story of Stone Woman … and the reason for snow. 


Earth Notes: Climate Modeling

By Jan 18, 2017
Michael Collier

Climate experts tell us our planet will get warmer and sea levels will rise, and extreme weather will occur more often and with greater intensity. They predict that some places will get wetter and others more arid, that ice will melt and currents shift.


Earth Notes: Angel Lichen Moths

By Elizabeth Blaker Jan 11, 2017
Freshwaters Illustrated

Angel lichen moths take their beautiful name from Bright Angel Creek in Grand Canyon where early specimens were found, and from lichens that the larvae eat. 


Earth Notes: Drones in the Woods

By Michele James Dec 28, 2016
Michele James

An exciting tool is providing a new way to better determine the effectiveness of restoration projects in northern Arizona forests. 