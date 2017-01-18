Related Program: 
Earth Notes

Earth Notes: Climate Modeling

By 1 minute ago
Related Program: 
Earth Notes

Climate experts tell us our planet will get warmer and sea levels will rise … that extreme weather will occur often and with greater intensity. They predict that some places will get wetter and others more arid, that ice will melt and currents shift.

Lake Mead's "bathtub ring" photographed in March 2016.
Credit Michael Collier


But how can they be sure of these predictions?

A recent book, Demystifying Climate Models, explains in lay-person language how scientists use numerical models to project present and future climate trends. Authors Andrew Gettelman and Richard Rood outline in their book how Earth’s climate works—and how it can be simulated using hard facts, the laws of physics, and mathematical equations.

They concede there’s some uncertainty in climate models, but point out that the basic mechanics of climate change have been known for centuries. The last critical piece—awareness that carbon dioxide warms Earth’s atmosphere—was put in place more than a hundred years ago.

We don’t know exactly how much CO2 humans will emit in years to come, and that matters most in pinpointing precisely what our climate will be like. Still, such predictions are largely based on long-term weather statistics, chemistry, and the thermodynamics of the atmosphere—things that are fairly well understood.

As these two authors argue, model-based projections about climate change are being made with increasing accuracy.

Demystifying Climate Models is an open-access book and can be downloaded free at ResearchGate.

Tags: 
Local News
earth notes
NAU
KNAU
Sustainable Communities Program at NAU
environment
climate change
southwest
Colorado Plateau

Related Content

Musical Collaboration Explores Wildfire in Northern Arizona Forests

By Sep 23, 2016
Melissa Sevigny

The Flagstaff Festival of Science begins today and this year the theme is “the science of change.” Two local artists have teamed up to create a musical experience about wildfire and climate change. Shawn Skabelund is a sculptor and Janice ChenJu Chiang is a pianist. Together they’ve planned a piano concert that takes place in a room transformed into a forest.


Carbon Offsets Could Help Fund Forest Restoration in Northern Arizona

By Aug 4, 2016
Salt River Project

Two students at Northern Arizona University have developed a first-of-its-kind methodology for calculating the carbon stored in forests. They want to use it to generate funds for restoration.


Study: Climate Change Will Skew Sex Ratios of Plants

By Aug 2, 2016
Kevin Hultine

A new review study explains how climate change will skew the sex ratios of plants. The research team is from Flagstaff. 


Earth Notes: After a Fire, Chain Saws?

By Jul 27, 2016

Each summer, wildfire scorches western forests, leaving millions of charred trees in its wake. Often logging trucks are not far behind, moving in to harvest the dead trees.


Study: Fungus Helps Plants Soak Up Carbon Dioxide

By Jul 13, 2016
Victor O. Leshyk

Climate change scientists know that plants can’t grow larger with extra carbon dioxide unless they also have nitrogen. But a new study coauthored by a Flagstaff ecologist shows fungus can help plants get around that limitation.