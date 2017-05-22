Ducey Signs $1 Billion University Loan Measure

By 1 hour ago

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation allowing the state's three public universities to borrow up to $1 billion to build new research facilities and tackle a maintenance backlog.

Gov. Doug Ducey
Credit azcapitoltimes.com

The bill Ducey signed Monday provides $27 million a year to help cover payments plus annual inflation increases.

The bonding package was one of the most contentious of the session. Many majority Republicans opposed it until cutting deals at the last minute.

No House Democrats backed the bill but many Senate Democrats ended up voting for it.

The funding will allow Ducey to claim a win going into his 2018 re-election bid by pointing to the new university funding. But it doesn't come close to replacing the $99 million in annual funding he cut in his first budget in 2015.

Tags: 
arizona state capitol
Doug Ducey
Arizona Legislature
budget
arizona state university
University of Arizona
NAU
Republican Party
Democratic Party

Related Content

Ducey Considering Final Bills Of 2017 Legislative Session

By 7 hours ago
http://www.chinovalleyenews.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey faces a deadline to sign or veto the final 33 bills from this year's legislative session.

GOP State Senator Announces 2018 First Congressional Distirct Bid

By May 15, 2017
Jack Kurtz/The Arizona Republic

Democrat U.S. Rep. Tom O'Halleran will have at least one primary challenger for his 2018 re-election bid with the announcement that Republican state Sen. Steve Smith will seek his party's nomination for next year.

Legal Challenge Filed for State School Voucher Expansion

By May 12, 2017
AP

Formal efforts to ask voters to repeal Arizona's new school voucher expansion law and two others making it more difficult for citizens to enact laws have been filed.

Arizona Legislature's 2017 Session Ends

By May 11, 2017
Ross D. Franklin - AP Photo

The Arizona Legislature has adjourned its 2017 session after an unusual nine-hour day that ended just before nightfall and saw about 15 bills sent to the governor in a final push.

Teacher Raise Requirement Withdrawn by House Speaker

By May 10, 2017
azlibrary.gov

Republican House Speaker J.D. Mesnard has withdrawn his last-minute proposal requiring school districts to spend half of their yearly inflation increases on teacher raises.