Democrat Jim Moss Drops Out Of Arizona US Senate Race

By 1 hour ago

Jim Moss
Credit JIM MOSS FACEBOOK

One of four Democrats running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by retiring Republican Jeff Flake says he's pulling the plug on his campaign.

Businessman and former public school teacher Jim Moss of Globe announced Monday that he was dropping out. His campaign says the reasons are both "personal and practical."

The announcement comes six weeks after U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema said she would run for the seat. That put a big-name Democrat with more than $4 million in the bank up against Moss and two other lesser-known candidates in next year's primary.

Phoenix activist Deedra Abboud and Sierra Vista attorney Chris Russell also have filed to run in the Democratic primary.

Tags: 
US Senate
Democratic Party
Jeff Flake
elections
Kyrsten Sinema

