Congressional Democrats Condemn Proposed National Park Fee Hike

By 24 minutes ago

The Interior Department has proposed more than doubling entrance fees at the Grand Canyon and several other national parks throughout the country. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, 90 members of Congress sent a letter this week to Secretary Ryan Zinke condemning the proposal. 

The entrance sign at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. Under the Interior Department's proposal, weekly fees at the park and 16 others could more than double to $70 next year.
Credit NPS


The group of Democrats calls the plan misguided, and says the fee increase will make public lands inaccessible to lower-income and working families. They also worry the plan would threaten the economies of communities near national parks, where visitors spent $18.4 billion  last year.

Arizona Democrat Tom O’Halleran authored the letter and has called on Congress to increase national park funding.

"Rural America, rural Arizona and rural parts of Arizona’s District 1 rely on tourism dollars. There’s been no indication from the National Park Service that they did any economic analysis on this or impact to our citizens," O'Halleran says.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke proposed the fee hike to help pay for a more than $11.3 billion maintenance backlog within the Park Service. It would increase weekly access at 17 parks from $30 to $70  during peak seasons to pay for roads, bridges and other visitor services. A public comment period is open through Nov. 23, and the new fees would go into effect next year if approved.

In addition, the Trump administration has proposed slashing 13 percent from the National Park Service budget in 2018.

Local News
Tom O'Halleran
Democratic Party
grand canyon national park
National Park Service
U.S. Department of the Interior
Ryan Zinke
economy
public lands
congress
Congressional District 1
Donald Trump

Ducey Aims To Continue KidsCare If Congress Fails To Act

By Nov 1, 2017
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is considering options including tapping the state's rainy day fund to at least temporarily continue a state insurance program for low-income children if Congress does not quickly renew it.

Tribal Leaders Call Land-Use Bill Step in Right Direction

By Isaac Windes & Cronkite News Oct 30, 2017
americancanyoneers.org

Tribal leaders backed a House bill Wednesday that would give tribes the ability to control more of their land, instead of having to get federal approval for virtually any use.

McCain and Flake Push Congress to Fully Fund Wildfire Suppression

By Oct 20, 2017
The Arizona Republic

Congressional funding has not kept pace with decades of federal firefighting costs. Now, Arizona Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake are pushing to fully pay for suppression efforts. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. 


Coconino County Supervisors Urge Federal DACA Legislation

By Sep 28, 2017
Ryan Heinsius

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors this week passed a resolution urging Congressional immigration reform. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the board’s main focus is preserving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.


Arizona Reps Urge Action as Children’s Health Insurance Program Set to Expire

By Sep 22, 2017
John Moore/Getty Images

The federal Children’s Health Insurance Program is set to expire at the end of the month. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, a bipartisan group of Arizona’s congressional representatives are pushing for its immediate reauthorization. 