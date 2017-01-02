Citizen Scientists Invited To Document Biodiversity on Kaibab National Forest

By 24 minutes ago

Scientists want the public’s help to document the biodiversity of the Kaibab National Forest. From the Arizona Science Desk, Melissa Sevigny reports on a new citizen science project.

Credit Jackie Banks, US Forest Service SW Region, Kaibab National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service wants visitors to the Kaibab to snap photos of plants and animals and submit them to an online database. The project will run throughout 2017.

Mark Christiano, GIS coordinator, says participants need to download a free app called iNaturalist. “It automatically collects a lot of the data for us,” he explains. “So for example, you’re not just getting the photo, but you get the location where the photo was taken [and] the timestamp. This generates really good data the forest can directly use at the end of the year.”

People can also submit audio clips, for example of bird song. Experts will then weigh in on the identity of the species. Biologists plan to use the data to monitor rare or invasive species and to inform management decisions.

Jackie Banks, public affairs officer, says, “We see this as a way our visitors can receive expert feedback on their discoveries, and we think it’s a great way to connect forest service biologists with citizen scientists and to really encourage that exploration of the Kaibab National Forest.”

The Kaibab covers 1.6 million acres and is divided by the Grand Canyon.

You can also use iNaturalist on your desktop computer. Learn more about the project on the iNaturalist website.

Tags: 
citizen science
wildlife
Biology
environment
Kaibab National Forest
Forest Service
Local News
Science and Innovation

Related Content

Citizen Scientists Monitor Springs in Northern Arizona

By Oct 21, 2016
Dan Kipervaser/4FRI

A kind of ecological treasure hunt is underway in northern Arizona … for thousands of springs scattered across the landscape. It’s such a vast area it’s hard to find them and monitor their health. So scientists are training ordinary citizens to help them in the search.


Four-Year NAU Project Will Study National Park Boundaries from Space

By Oct 18, 2016
NASA STS-60 Shuttle Mission

A four-year project led by Northern Arizona University will examine how political boundaries can create ecological differences. Researchers will look at the edges between national parks and nearby land … from space.


Wild Jaguar Spotted In Southern Arizona

By Dec 8, 2016
Fort Huachuca via AP

A second wild jaguar may have been spotted in the United States.

A photo taken Dec. 1 in a southern Arizona mountain range appears to show a new wild jaguar — an animal rarely seen in the country after its habitat was lost.

Waystations For Monarch Butterflies Planned At Arizona Parks

By Nov 18, 2016
www.swmonarchs.org

A Chandler-based organization has received a grant for efforts to help conservation efforts for monarch butterflies.

Tiny Fitness Trackers Reveal ‘Secret Life’ of Arctic Squirrels

By Oct 11, 2016
NPS / Jacob W. Frank

Researchers from Northern Arizona University put tiny fitness trackers on Arctic ground squirrels to track day-to-day movements. The results reveal how freezing weather and hungry babies shape their lives.


New Map Shows Drought, Beetles Threaten Endangered Bird’s Habitat

By Sep 30, 2016
Jim Rorabaugh/USFWS

Scientists have created the first map of the entire range of the endangered southwestern willow flycatcher. It shows the bird’s habitat is threatened by drought and exotic beetles.