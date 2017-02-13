Carjacker Fires At DPS Troopers In Camp Verde, Hurt In Crash

Credit Arizona Department of Public Safety

A carjacking suspect is seriously injured after firing at Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers on Interstate 17 in Camp Verde before being involved in a head-on crash.

DPS Director Col. Frank Milstead says the incident occurred Sunday morning and no troopers were injured.

Authorities began getting reports of a vehicle driving recklessly on I-17 north of Camp Verde just before 10 a.m.

One car collided with another and the suspect allegedly carjacked an SUV from the crash scene.

DPS says troopers pursued the suspect who began firing at them.

Around 10:20 a.m., the suspect plowed head-on into a commercial semi-truck about 15 miles south of Munds Park.

DPS says the suspect suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital.

Earlier, Milstead tweeted that the suspect had died.

