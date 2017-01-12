Bureau of Indian Education Sued Over School Conditions

By 12 minutes ago

A new federal lawsuit says U.S. Bureau of Indian Education schools are chronically understaffed, lack systems to provide special education and have a deficient curriculum.

 

 

Credit Bureau of Indian Affairs

Advocacy groups said Thursday the lawsuit was filed on behalf of Havasupai students at an Arizona school within the Grand Canyon. Lawyers say the lawsuit potentially could impact other BIE schools.

The 95-page complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Phoenix faults the federal government for physically excluding Havasupai students with special needs and only teaching math and writing to students.

Alexis DeLaCruz, an attorney for the Native American Disability Law Center, says similar problems exist at many Bureau of Indian Education schools.

The U.S. Department of Interior did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press.

The bureau oversees 183 schools in 23 states.

Tags: 
Indian Country
Local News

Related Content

Tribal Leaders Worry Trump Presidency Could Hurt Indian Country

By Nov 16, 2016

Some U.S. tribal leaders are worried Republican president-elect Donald Trump’s vow of deep spending cuts could negatively affect Indian Country. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports. 


Feds Pick Director to Run Troubled Indian Education Agency

By Nov 2, 2016

Federal officials named a new director Wednesday to head a troubled agency that funds and manages scores of schools for Native American students and has been beset by scandal, funding shortfalls and safety hazards at the facilities.

Interior Secretary Sally Jewell named Tony Dearman, who is Cherokee, to head the Bureau of Indian Education, a division of the U.S. Interior Department that has oversight of nearly 200 schools in some 20 states.