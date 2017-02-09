Related Program: 
Brain Food: Insights and Discoveries from Northern Arizona

Brain Food: Teaching Kids Climate Change Through Biocrust

By 2 minutes ago

Kids love to play in the dirt. So Flagstaff ecologist Anita Antoninka is channeling that love into learning… using it as a way to teach kids about the effects of climate change on the earth’s biocrust. Today, she’s working with a seventh grade science class at Northland Preparatory Academy to see how a warming planet affects moss.

Moss
Credit Derek Shields/myurbanfarmscape.com


“Why moss? They can go from dry and basically dead to photo synthetically active in about 30 seconds. So, they’re kind of fun just to look at. They can be a pioneer species, so after a forest fire, they come in really quickly and that can be important to hold the soil in place and to stop erosion,” says Antoninka.

The students gather around Antoninka as she sets up Petri dishes to grow moss. They’re testing survival hypotheses using different amounts of water, ice and snow. Here’s 13-year-old Cassidy Bonny:

"The interesting thing is that some of the moss can grow on rocks. It can grow in the dirt, it can grow in, I think, the ocean. It’s just really cool where it can grow everywhere,” she says.

Credit Bonnie Stevens

Her classmate Bryce Twidwell tests the idea of watering the moss only once a week, sort of a deluge.

“So we think if we’re adding all the water at once, then the moss is not going to have enough supplemental water to live through the week and it’s going to run out of water because it’s going to be photosynthesizing throughout the week,” he says. 

Their teacher, Susan Brown, says this hands-on lesson lets her students see the affect climate change.

"So, it’s making something that they’ve heard about, by making it real. Because a lot of the students have heard about it, but they don’t really understand the science behind it, and this gives them an opportunity to actually see what happens when we start manipulating those variables," Brown says.

Credit Bonnie Stevens

The students will continue to monitor the moss throughout the school year. They’re also going out in the field with scientists at Northern Arizona University to study high elevation biocrust. 

Tags: 
Brain Food
Science and Technology
environment
climate change
KNAU
NAU
Sustainable Communities Program at NAU
education

Related Content

Brain Food: Mass Extinction Theory Lacks Support

By Jan 26, 2017
Don Davis/NASA

Scientists are dismissing a popular theory about mass extinction since the last ice age. The Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis contends an asteroid hit Earth 13,000 years ago changing the climate instantly and dramatically. Scott Anderson, a paleoecologist at Northern Arizona University, is part of an international research team that looked for evidence to support this explanation, but didn't find any.


Brain Food: Naming Asteroids

By Dec 29, 2016
Getty Images

Bach and Mozart have one. ZZ Top has one. And of course all of The Beatles have them. They are asteroids.


Brain Food: Pollution In The Pines At The Grand Canyon

By Dec 8, 2016
National Park Service

Auto exhaust at the Grand Canyon may be ruining more than just the view; it might be harming native plants, in particular. The National Park Service wants to know just how harmful excess nitrogen is to the ecosystem, so they offered a grant to soil ecologist Nancy Johnson at Northern Arizona University. Her study involved taking samples of soil, air and pinyon pine needles at the heavily trafficked South Rim. 


Brain Food: Growing Biocrust

By Oct 27, 2016
Northern Arizona University

Scientists are concerned that soil in the Southwest is drying out and blowing away from climate change. Flagstaff-based ecologist Matt Bowker believes the key to protecting it lies in the biocrust, or top layer. He calls it "Earth's living skin", and he's growing it in a lab at Northern Arizona University.


Brain Food: First All-Electric Raft Launches On Colorado River

By Sep 1, 2016
Colorado River Discovery

The first all-electric commercial passenger raft launched this summer on the Colorado River. Instead of running on a gas-powered motor, the Helios uses rechargeable lithium ion batteries. It took 10 years to engineer and is a partnership between the river rafting industry and the National Park Service. 