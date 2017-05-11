Related Program: 
Brain Food: Insights and Discoveries from Northern Arizona

Brain Food: The Southwest’s Wildflower ‘Super Bloom’

By 2 hours ago

A rare “super bloom” is rolling across the Southwest this spring. A late, wet El Niño pattern has caused an explosion of wildflowers from the Pacific Ocean, to the Mojave Desert, to the mountains of northern Arizona. Brian Klimowski is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff. 


“We had the winter we thought we were going to have last year, you know, with the big El Niño and all the precipitation,” he says. “Well, that came this year. I wish I could tell you exactly what happened, because we really didn’t really have any strong signals one way or the other coming into the winter.” 

California had its most abundant early wildflower season in over a decade—you could see it from space. In northern Arizona, Native flowering plants began showing themselves in late February, creating carpets of tiny blooms underneath pine trees and along the Mogollon Rim and Verde River. But Klimowski says rising temperatures are drying up desert flowers fast.

“What we see is the flowers just start moving to higher and higher elevations. We’re going to see more and more, up here in Flagstaff for instance, as we progress through May,” he says.

A secondary bloom will come to the Southwest in mid to late summer with the arrival of the monsoon. 

Tags: 
Local News
Science and Technology
Brain Food
environment
Arizona
Flagstaff
EL NINO

Related Content

Navajo Council Requests Help With Drinking Water Uranium Contamination

By May 3, 2017
Doc Searls/Flickr/Wikimedia Commons

The Navajo Council wants federal, state and county governments to ensure a clean water source for the eastern Arizona town of Sanders. It borders the Navajo Nation, and uranium in the drinking water there far exceeds federal standards. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.


More Arizona Kids Exempted From Vaccinations This Year for ‘Personal Belief’

By May 3, 2017
Arizona Department of Health Services

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports fewer children were vaccinated this year because more parents chose “personal belief exemptions.” KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.


Scott Thybony's Canyon Commentary: 'Writers and Rivers'

By Apr 28, 2017
Scott Thybony

Novelist Gustave Flaubert reached a frustrating impasse while writing Madame Bovary. So, he wrote to a friend about the struggle, hoping it would fix his writer's block: "What a heavy oar the pen is, and what a strong current ideas are to row in!" Commentator Scott Thybony can relate. He, too, spends a lot of time thinking about writing and rivers, the subjects of this month's Canyon Commentary


Colorado River Chubs Won't Receive Federal Protection as Seperate Species

By Apr 6, 2017
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decided today not to list two Colorado River Basin minnows under the Endangered Species Act. Arizona Public Radio’s Melissa Sevigny reports.


Snowflake Students Design ‘Elk Detection System’ for National Competition

By Mar 17, 2017
Melissa Sevigny

Snowflake is a small town in eastern Arizona. It’s got more deer and elk than people, and that can make it dangerous to navigate rural roads at night. That’s why students at Snowflake Junior High invented a system of flashing lights to warn drivers when a big animal is nearby. It’s an idea that will take them all the way to a national competition in New York.