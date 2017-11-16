Related Program: 
Brain Food: Insights and Discoveries from Northern Arizona

Brain Food: A New Experimental Vehicle Could Redefine Commuting

By 1 hour ago

A Flagstaff inventor is rethinking commuter transportation with a new class of vehicle. David Calley has created the Planet Rider, essentially, a hybrid between an electric car and an electric bicycle, powered in part by human energy. 

The Planet Rider on a test drive near Flagstaff. It can be pedaled or powered by an internal motor.
Credit Courtesy

“The human power is critical for a few reasons, probably the most important which is because we get a chance to exercise every day. The electricity is sufficient for the speeds and the ranges that you need, but you can do all the range you want just pedaling—but essentially it is quite a different motor. The roots of it were in trying to understand how to make motors more efficient but also easier to make,” he says.

The Planet Rider looks like a futuristic recumbent bike or wheelchair. But as it speeds up, it changes shape, becoming lower to the ground, more aerodynamic and stable. It can even reach highway speeds.

“This vehicle will go from inside your house to inside your cubicle through the elevators, stairs, whatever you like, along bike paths, on freeways, on highways, back alleys, dirt paths, it’ll take any path—whatever’s the path you prefer whether it be because it’s prettier, it’s more fun, because it’s less stressful, because it’s the fastest, whatever technique you want,” he says.

Calley says the Planet Rider is still in the development stage, but hopes to have it on highways and dirt roads sometime next year. 

Tags: 
Brain Food
Local News
Science and Technology
Flagstaff
KNAU

Related Content

Brain Food: Testing for Valley Fever Through DNA

By Oct 26, 2017

The symptoms of Valley Fever can present like the flu: headache, chest pain, cough, fever. But scientists are still uncertain why some people become extremely ill – or even die - and others live with it for years symptom-free. Now, a team of Flagstaff biologists is developing a DNA-based test to detect the fungus.


Brain Food: Gross But Real, New Projest Saves Birds from Porta-Potty Deaths

By Oct 19, 2017
U.S. Forest Service

Getting stuck in a Porta-Potty is the stuff of nightmares. But it’s a foul reality for cavity-nesting birds like woodpeckers, boreal owls and American kestrels.


Brain Food: Grasshopper Mice Teach Researchers About Human Voices

By Sep 28, 2017
smithsonianmag.com

Researchers are learning more about human voices by studying grasshopper mice. Their call, barely audible to human ears, is produced the same way that humans speak. Northern Arizona University Biologist Bret Pasch says the rodents stand upright, tilt their heads back and flare their mouths, like an opera singer. 


Brain Food: Interferometer Upgrade to Sharpen View of Distant Stars

By Sep 7, 2017
Courtesy

The array of telescopes on Anderson Mesa south of Flagstaff will soon be able to detect surface features of distant stars in more detail than any other telescope in the world. Astronomer Gerard van Belle is the director the Navy Precision Optical Interferometer.


Brain Food: Rare Beetle Caught on Camera in Citizen Science Project

By Aug 31, 2017
Arthur Gonzales/iNaturalist

Citizen Science Projects involve a lot of data recording, and you don’t necessarily expect to find anything startling or new. But Forest Service ranger Arthur Gonzales did when he was on a hike with his family near Williams. He was taking photos for a public project on the Kaibab National Forest to document plants and animals when he came across a rare beetle. 