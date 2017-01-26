Brain Food: Mass Extinction Theory Lacks Support

Related Program: 
Brain Food: Insights and Discoveries from Northern Arizona

Scientists are dismissing a popular theory about mass extinction since the last ice age. The Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis contends an asteroid hit Earth 13,000 years ago changing the climate instantly and dramatically. Scott Anderson, a paleoecologist at Northern Arizona University, is part of an international research team that looked for evidence to support this explanation, but didn't find any.

"If you can imagine an asteroid hitting the earth, there would be lots of almost instantaneous environmental change. And so, one has to look for changes in the environment that happened contemporaneously with that impact. And when we do that, we find that we cannot confirm changes that the original proposers of the hypothesis suggested," Anderson says.

Anderson searched for clues on Santa Rosa island, off the California coast, where the impact was proposed to have occurred. He studied plant and charcoal bits from sediment samples — and looked for minerals, like rare diamonds, that form under intense heat. Anderson says the team didn't find much to suggest a rapid change took place on the ancient landscape.

"The lack of an impact crater; the lack of a contemporaneous killing of the megafauna; the lack of evidence that suggests that the Clovis culture was killed by a widespread environmental event; a lack of wildfires, which are a major aspect of the hypothesis — I think all of this goes to suggest that the time of acceptance of this particular hypothesis is not here," Anderson says.

Scientists continue to  look for evidence of past climate events since the last ice age to fill in the gaps of why so many plants and animals disappeared.

Related Content

Brain Food: Naming Asteroids

By Dec 29, 2016
Bach and Mozart have one. ZZ Top has one. And of course all of The Beatles have them. They are asteroids.


Brain Food: Pollution In The Pines At The Grand Canyon

By Dec 8, 2016
Auto exhaust at the Grand Canyon may be ruining more than just the view; it might be harming native plants, in particular. The National Park Service wants to know just how harmful excess nitrogen is to the ecosystem, so they offered a grant to soil ecologist Nancy Johnson at Northern Arizona University. Her study involved taking samples of soil, air and pinyon pine needles at the heavily trafficked South Rim. 


Brain Food: Growing Biocrust

By Oct 27, 2016
Scientists are concerned that soil in the Southwest is drying out and blowing away from climate change. Flagstaff-based ecologist Matt Bowker believes the key to protecting it lies in the biocrust, or top layer. He calls it "Earth's living skin", and he's growing it in a lab at Northern Arizona University.


Brain Food: First All-Electric Raft Launches On Colorado River

By Sep 1, 2016
The first all-electric commercial passenger raft launched this summer on the Colorado River. Instead of running on a gas-powered motor, the Helios uses rechargeable lithium ion batteries. It took 10 years to engineer and is a partnership between the river rafting industry and the National Park Service. 


Brain Food: Strengthening Cells To Prevent Or Reverse Hearing Loss

By Aug 18, 2016

Technology is making the world a loud place. Researchers say 1 in 5 Americans over the age of 12 now has at least some hearing deficit. Smart Phones, iPods, video games - even chemicals - are making it worse...stressing out the cells in our ears until they give up their biological instinct to protect themselves. That's why audiologist and molecular biologist O'neil Guthrie hopes to engineer biomedical therapies to amplify the cells' protective mechanisms. 