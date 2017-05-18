Related Program: 
Brain Food: Insights and Discoveries from Northern Arizona

Brain Food: Dried Plant Research Collection

By 2 minutes ago

Northern Arizona University is home to a giant collection of dried plant specimens that scientists across the globe use as a resource center. The Deaver Herbarium is essentially a plant museum that holds more than 120 thousand samples from the Southwest, some gathered more than 100 years ago. Biologist Tina Ayers is the director and curator. 

Northern Arizona University biologist Tina Ayers with a plant specimen in the Deaver Herbarium.
Credit Bonnie Stevens


“This herbarium is first and foremost a research facility,” she says. “And so, we provide service for anyone who needs to know what a plant is. They can come in here with a plant that they don’t know and we’ll identify for them. We identify things for anybody: for Park Service, Forest Service people come in sometimes to use the facility where we help them identify specimens. But most of the researchers are botanical systematists from the U.S. or Latin America or Europe that are doing ecological studies.”

Ayers says scientists from around the world send her boxes of dried plants, hoping she can help identify them. She rehydrates the samples with a little warm water so they look more lifelike and can be easily dissected and studied.

“So if they can’t identify specimens themselves, they send me duplicates as gifts for identification, and sometimes they only have one like this one and they can’t figure out what it is, and I look at it and if I know all the species and that genus and I don’t recognize that, then potentially it’s a species that’s new to science,” Ayres says.

NAU’s Deaver Herbarium has become increasingly utilized by climate scientists as a way to understand changing landscapes of the last century. 

Tags: 
Local News
NAU
Biology
Brain Food
Science
Climate
southwest
environment
US Park Service
Forest Service

Related Content

Colorado River Chubs Won't Receive Federal Protection as Seperate Species

By Apr 6, 2017
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decided today not to list two Colorado River Basin minnows under the Endangered Species Act. Arizona Public Radio’s Melissa Sevigny reports.


Citizen Scientists Invited To Document Biodiversity on Kaibab National Forest

By Jan 2, 2017
Jackie Banks, US Forest Service SW Region, Kaibab National Forest

Scientists want the public’s help to document the biodiversity of the Kaibab National Forest. From the Arizona Science Desk, Melissa Sevigny reports on a new citizen science project.

Four-Year NAU Project Will Study National Park Boundaries from Space

By Oct 18, 2016
NASA STS-60 Shuttle Mission

A four-year project led by Northern Arizona University will examine how political boundaries can create ecological differences. Researchers will look at the edges between national parks and nearby land … from space.


Flagstaff Scientists Scoop Dog Poop to Track Infectious Disease

By Oct 14, 2016
CDC / Cade Martin

An infection normally found in hospitals might also be spread to humans by their dogs. That’s the finding of a Northern Arizona University team that collected canine fecal samples from all over Flagstaff.


Tiny Fitness Trackers Reveal ‘Secret Life’ of Arctic Squirrels

By Oct 11, 2016
NPS / Jacob W. Frank

Researchers from Northern Arizona University put tiny fitness trackers on Arctic ground squirrels to track day-to-day movements. The results reveal how freezing weather and hungry babies shape their lives.