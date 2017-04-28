Body Recovered in Grand Canyon is Likely Missing Hiker

By 52 seconds ago

Authorities at Grand Canyon National Park have recovered a body they believe is that of 14-year-old Jackson Standefer. It was discovered Friday by a commercial river trip at Colorado River mile 152. Rangers responded and transported the body by helicopter to the South Rim. 

Tapeats Creek in the Grand Canyon
Credit Bob Ribokas/Kaibab.org

Park officials say Standefer was swept downstream while crossing Tapeats Creek on April 15 with his step grandmother, LouAnn Merrell. It resulted in an extensive, multi-day search and rescue operation in the canyon's backcountry.

Merrell has not been found. Both are related to the founder of the Merrell Boot Company. 

The identity of the body will be confirmed by the Coconino County Medical Examiner, and an investigation into the incident is also being conducted by the National Park Service.

