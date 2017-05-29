Body Of 18-Year-Old Mesa Man Recovered From Lake Mary

The body of an 18-year-old Mesa man was recovered from Lake Mary near Flagstaff on Saturday night, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim, Kevin Anaya, was last seen swimming near a boat ramp around 3:30 pm Saturday, when witnesses said he went underwater, and never resurfaced, according to the sheriff's office.

Several family members entered the murky water in attempts to locate him, but were unsuccessful, the office said.

A dive team recovered the teen about 100-feet from shore in water more than 10 feet deep.

Several agencies responded, including the Coconino County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue. Multiple bystanders volunteered to help, and provided the use of their boats, the office said.

Anaya's body was found around 9:30pm. The incident remains under investigation.