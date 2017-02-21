BLM to Continue Hiring Seasonal Fire Fighters

Officials with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management say they’ve been cleared to hire seasonal and full time fire-fighting staff.

It was unclear whether the agency would be able to bring on the firefighters after President Trump ordered a federal hiring freeze last month. Some Arizona lawmakers had raised concerns that without the seasonal staff 12 million acres of BLM land in the state would be vulnerable to wildfire. The U.S. Forest Service was also recently permitted to hire its seasonal fire personnel.