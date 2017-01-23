AZGFD: Arizona Deer Still Free of Chronic Wasting Disease

By 42 minutes ago

A disease fatal to deer and elk has struck herds in some western states. But Chronic Wasting Disease hasn’t yet arrived in Arizona, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Credit Steve Hillebrand, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service


The department tested about a thousand tissue samples from deer and elk harvested in the fall hunting season. The tests showed no trace of Chronic Wasting Disease.

Anne Justice-Allen is the department’s wildlife veterinarian. She says the disease affects the animal’s brain and leads to abnormal behavior and death. “We consider this a serious threat to our deer and elk populations, and we’re being very diligent about testing for this disease,” she says.   

Justice-Allen says diseased animals could move into Arizona from New Mexico and Utah, although barriers like mountains and rivers have so far prevented this.

She’s also concerned hunters could introduce the disease from another state. That’s why they’re required to process deer and elk meat before bringing it into Arizona.

Tags: 
wildlife
disease
Arizona Department of Game and Fish
Arizona
New Mexico
Utah
Local News
Science and Innovation

Related Content

Testing Finds No Cases Of Wildlife Disease

By Jan 20, 2017
www.arizona-leisure.com

Arizona officials say they still haven't found any sign of a deadly wildlife neurological disease in the state after testing of hundreds of samples from the latest hunting seasons.

Earth Notes: The Epic Migrations of Snow Geese

By Jan 4, 2017
Michael Collier

Every winter, what sounds like a pack of baying hounds fills the air at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico. It’s not dogs, though, but birds—snow geese by the thousands, making loud, nasal, single-syllable honks.


Citizen Scientists Invited To Document Biodiversity on Kaibab National Forest

By Jan 2, 2017
Jackie Banks, US Forest Service SW Region, Kaibab National Forest

Scientists want the public’s help to document the biodiversity of the Kaibab National Forest. From the Arizona Science Desk, Melissa Sevigny reports on a new citizen science project.

Wild Jaguar Spotted In Southern Arizona

By Dec 8, 2016
Fort Huachuca via AP

A second wild jaguar may have been spotted in the United States.

A photo taken Dec. 1 in a southern Arizona mountain range appears to show a new wild jaguar — an animal rarely seen in the country after its habitat was lost.