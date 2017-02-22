Arizona Tribe's Video Opposes Border Wall Proposed By Trump

By 1 minute ago

Verlon M. Jose is vice chairman of the Tohono O’odham. “If someone came into your house and built a wall in your living room, tell me, how would you feel about that?” he asked.
Credit Nick Cote for The New York Times

A southern Arizona tribe has released a video detailing its opposition to the fortified border wall proposed by President Donald Trump.

Tribal officials say the video also reiterates the Tohono O'odham Nation's commitment to continue working with federal, state and local agencies on border security measures with a proven record of success.

The current international border was drawn through the tribe's traditional lands in Arizona and Sonora, Mexico.

The Tohono O'odham Nation's reservation includes 75 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border, with tribal members residing on both sides of the border.

Officials say the video highlights how the proposed wall would further split the tribe in half and have dramatic cultural and environmental impacts, among other things.

